LOS ANGELES, June 23 Academy Award winner
Benicio del Toro plays the leader of one of the world's most
powerful criminal organisations in "Escobar: Paradise Lost",
which hits U.S. cinemas at the weekend.
Pablo Escobar was once Colombia's most-wanted fugitive and
his Medellin Cartel shipped cocaine to the United States and
Europe. He was shot dead by security forces in 1993.
Del Toro is no stranger to playing big personalities, having
portrayed Argentine guerrilla Ernesto "Che" Guevara in the 2008
biopic "Che".
"For me investigating things is very interesting because you
can learn a lot ... about the character that you're
interpreting," del Toro said on the red carpet for the film's
Los Angeles premiere on Monday night.
The plotline sees young Canadian Nick, portrayed by "The
Hunger Games" actor Josh Hutcherson, in Colombia where he falls
in love with Maria, Escobar's niece, played by Claudia Traisac.
(Reporting by Reuters Television in Los Angeles; Writing by
