LOS ANGELES, Sept 10 The final installment of
"The Twilight Saga" is the most anticipated film this fall, and
fans are hoping for Oscar glory for the adaptation of stage
musical "Les Miserables", according to a survey by movie going
destination website Fandango.
According to the site's 2012 fall film survey released on
Monday, "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2," earned 32
percent of votes for "most anticipated fall movie" and 51
percent of the "best date night movie" votes. The survey polled
more than 1,000 moviegoers.
Based on Stephenie Meyer's novels about a young girl's torn
affections between a vampire and a werewolf, the "Twilight" film
series has grossed $2.5 billion at the global box office to
date.
"The 'Twilight' franchise has delivered some of the all-time
top advance ticket sellers in Fandango's history, so it's not a
huge surprise that moviegoers are most looking forward to the
final installment," said Fandango Editor-in-Chief, Chuck Walton.
"'Twilight: Breaking Dawn Part 2' is sure to be one of the
biggest blockbusters of the fall season."
"Breaking Dawn Part 2", the fifth movie in the series, will
be released on Nov. 16.
If Fandango users were members of the Academy of Motion
Picture Arts and Sciences, then bring out the gold statuettes
for the December release of "Les Miserables," starring Anne
Hathaway, Hugh Jackman and Russell Crowe.
The film, an adaptation of the hit stage musical based on
Victor Hugo's classic novel, was voted by 49 percent of those
questioned as the "film that could sweep the Oscars".
"We caught a glimpse of 'Les Mis' stars Anne Hathaway and
Hugh Jackman singing at the Oscars a few years ago, and clearly
movie fans liked what they saw and are highly anticipating the
film's December release," said Walton.
And who says there is no such thing as bad publicity? Sixty
one per cent of those surveyed said that Clint Eastwood's speech
to an empty chair at the recent Republican National Convention,
made them more interested in seeing the actor-director's
upcoming baseball film, "Trouble With Curve".
"Curve," which also stars Amy Adams, Justin Timberlake and
John Goodman," is due out in the U.S. on September 21.
The survey also saw Judd Apatow's "This is 40" (Dec. 21)
starring Paul Rudd and Leslie Mann as the funniest, and the
Jennifer Lawrence horror film "House at the End of the Street,"
(Sept. 21) as the scariest movies of the fall season.
When it comes to individual actors, Daniel Day Lewis'
performance in Steven Spielberg's "Lincoln" (Nov. 16) was voted
most anticipated, while Joaquin Phoenix's turn in "The Master"
(Sept. 21) was picked as the most welcome return to the screen.
