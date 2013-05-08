LONDON May 8 The cast of "Fast & Furious" sped
into London for the world premiere of their sixth film that is
set in the British capital, vowing to keep racing despite the
exit of director Justin Lin.
Surrounded by souped-up cars and dancers in mini-shorts,
the "Fast & Furious 6" stars packed a blue carpet in Leicester
Square on Tuesday to promote the latest film in the
street-racing franchise that has grossed $1.6 billion since
2001.
The film is the fourth directed by Taiwan-born Lin who is
credited for resurrecting a franchise that was almost written
off before becoming one of Hollywood's most lucrative movies and
ranked the 22nd biggest franchise globally.
Lin said he was delighted the franchise had evolved to be so
successful and that he was bowing out after filming the latest
fast-paced adventure in central London with British singer Rita
Ora counting down a race through the streets.
"It is only the third film in history to shoot in Piccadilly
Circus. That meant everything to us," Lin told Reuters
television.
Lin's debut in the franchise, "Tokyo Drift", grossed $158
million worldwide while ticket sales for his 2011 film "Fast
Five" jumped to about $628 million globally.
"Fast 6", one of the most anticipated films of the summer
season critical to Hollywood studios, again features Vin Diesel
as Dominic Toretto, a now retired professional criminal.
He reunites his crew to help Diplomatic Security Service
agent Luke Hobbs, played by Dwayne Johnson, track down a
mercenary organisation led by Owen Shaw (Luke Evans).
Hobbs offers to clear the group's criminal records so they
can return to live in the United States if they help him catch
Shaw whose assistant is Toretto's presumed-dead lover Letty
Ortiz, played by Michelle Rodriguez who rejoins the cast.
The film, which opens in Britain on May 17 and the United
States on May 24, delivers back-to-back car racing stunts with
one scene featuring Diesel smashing his car through the nose of
a flaming Soviet-era cargo aircraft during takeoff.
Another car chase scene featuring a tank crushing dozens of
cars along a Spanish highway ends with a breathtaking stunt that
had the audience laughing in disbelief.
Diesel described the movie as tantamount to a love story
after reuniting his character with his childhood sweetheart and
bringing the gang back together as a family.
"It is an action film that refuses to sacrifice heart and
family," he told reporters.
Diesel and the rest of the cast, including Paul Walker,
Tyrese Gibson, and Jordana Brewster, are expected to feature in
the seventh "Fast & Furious" film which is due out next year.
Lin, 42, however, is backing out, wanting a break from the
fast pace set by the film's maker, Universal Pictures, which is
owned by Comcast through its subsidiary NBCUniversal.
Filming is due to start later this year.
"I can't wait (to see it) as a fan," said Lin.
(Editing by Belinda Goldsmith)