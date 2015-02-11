By Piya Sinha-Roy
| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES Feb 11 A U.S. grassroots movement
is urging people to send $50 to women's shelters rather than see
"Fifty Shades of Grey," while a Midwest child protection league
argues the film blurs the lines of what is healthy or harmful in
sex.
With its whips and chains and a sexual relationship based on
domination and submission, the first film in author E.L. James'
"Fifty Shades" erotic romance trilogy appears headed for the
same kind of runaway success as the books that have sold 100
million copies worldwide.
Its arrival in U.S. theaters on Friday, however, comes in
the midst of a national debate about sexual violence and
domestic abuse, sparked by high-profile incidents plaguing the
National Football League and U.S. colleges last year.
Just four days ago, President Barack Obama appealed to
musicians and their fans at the Grammy awards to help stop abuse
against women and girls.
To be sure, "Fifty Shades" is a tale of consensual sex
between two adults.
Formed out of "Twilight" fan fiction, the story follows
naive college student Anastasia Steele, 21, who undergoes a
sexual awakening at the hands of seductive 27-year-old
billionaire, Christian Grey, a practitioner of bondage and
domination.
But some activists say the message is still wrong.
"This is about a seasoned predator who is a stalker and an
abuser and sadist, honing in on a much younger woman," said Gail
Dines, professor of sociology at Boston's Wheelock College.
Dines founded the "50 Dollars Not 50 Shades" campaign that urges
people to donate to women's shelters, rather than buy a movie
ticket.
"It's a fairy story in the sense of it's not real, but in
reality, it's a horror story that many women live."
Major women's groups have been silent when it comes to the
Universal Pictures film. But hashtags such as
#FiftyShadesisAbuse is gaining traction on Twitter and
campaigners are using social media to organize protests at local
movie theaters.
The Minnesota Child Protection League on Wednesday said the
film "glorifies emotional and sexual abuse as love'" and
launched the campaign "50ShadesThePledge" to offer resources for
parents to dissuade their children from seeing the film.
British campaign group "Fifty Shades is Domestic Abuse"
plans a protest at the London premiere of "Fifty Shades" on
Thursday, and is encouraging people to boycott the movie and
donate money to local charities for abuse victims.
BDSM WORLD ALSO BALKS
Director Sam Taylor-Johnson said that she hoped to show
Anastasia, played by Dakota Johnson, as an empowered woman.
"My goal was to take this girl who could seemingly be victim
to something, but actually by the end of it as she goes on the
journey through, she turns the tables and becomes the one with
all the power, and he becomes the vulnerable one," she told the
Huffington Post Live this week.
Taylor-Johnson and cast members Johnson and Jamie Dornan,
who plays Christian, were not made available to Reuters for
interviews. Universal declined to comment when asked if the
studio was concerned about a backlash.
"Fifty Shades" premiered Wednesday at the Berlin Film
Festival and despite the controversy, Boxoffice.com projects the
movie will open with $89 million in U.S. and Canadian ticket
sales from Friday through Monday, which would be a record for
the U.S. Presidents Day holiday weekend.
As with the books, dubbed "mommy porn" for drawing a
mainstream female audience into the world of erotica and kink,
the sex industry is hoping to capitalize again on the spotlight
given to bedroom paraphernalia.
But some of those immersed in the sub-culture of bondage,
discipline, dominance, submission and sadomasochism, known as
BDSM, don't believe Christian and Anastasia's relationship is an
accurate representation of their community.
While the film skirts explicit sex scenes with artful
close-ups of faces and props, Christian in one scene whips
Anastasia as a punishment, to her visible distress.
"Is this a dynamic (Anastasia) really wanted? I don't think
it was, so it does come off as something that was unwanted and
not enthusiastically desired," said Susan Wright, spokeswoman
for the National Coalition for Sexual Freedom, a group
advocating equal rights for adults engaging in alternative
sexual practises.
(Additional reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Mary
Milliken, Jill Serjeant and Andrew Hay)