By Shilpa Jamkhandikar
| MUMBAI, March 4
MUMBAI, March 4 India's government censors have
said they will not allow the big-screen adaptation of erotic
novel "Fifty Shades of Grey" to be shown in Indian cinemas, a
decision most had anticipated in the largely conservative
country.
The chief executive of the Central Board of Film
Certification, Shravan Kumar, declined to say why the panel
refused to approve the film adaptation, but said Universal
Pictures, the Comcast Corp unit that released the
film, could appeal the decision.
A Universal Pictures source familiar with the review process
said the board had objected to some of the film's dialogue,
even after the studio made voluntary edits to the film to tone
down its sex scenes and removed all nudity.
The film first opened in February and has grossed at least
$400 million in global sales. However, for some countries the
kinky storyline was too much: Malaysia, Indonesia and Kenya have
banned "Fifty Shades" from their theatres, largely because of
its sexual content.
The film's distributor, Comcast Corp is also not pursuing a
theatrical release in China, the world's second-largest film
market, where the censors tend to ban sexually explicit films.
Universal Studios source said the studio had already
approached the relevant committee at the central board to make
its appeal. The source declined to be identified as he is not
authorised to speak to the media about the censorship process.
The movie version of the best-selling 2011 novel stars Jamie
Dornan and Dakota Johnson as a couple in a sadomasochistic
relationship.
India's censor has received much criticism in recent months.
Leela Samson, who served several years as its chairman, quit in
January after accusing the federal government of interfering in
the board's decisions.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government then unveiled a
new-look censor board, which has since issued guidelines saying
Indian films should not contain profanity.
In the case of a new Bollywood movie "Dum Laga Ke Haisha"
(Give It All You've Got), the censor board asked that the word
"lesbian" be purged from the film's dialogue.
