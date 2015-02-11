NAIROBI Feb 11 Kenya banned the film adaptation
of best-selling erotic novel "Fifty Shades of Grey" from its
cinemas on Wednesday, days before its worldwide release this
weekend to advance sales of millions of tickets.
The Kenyan Film and Classification Board gave no reasons for
its ban but frequently censors sexually explicit or liberal
content in the socially conservative, largely Christian country.
It prohibited the 2013 blockbuster "The Wolf of Wall Street"
which contains graphic depictions of sex and drugs, and the 2014
film "Stories Of Our Lives", about the experiences of lesbian,
gay, bisexual, and transgender Kenyans.
"Fifty Shades of Grey", based on a 2011 novel by E.L. James,
the first book of a trilogy, is about the relationship between a
literature student and a wealthy entrepreneur, whose sexual
tastes include bondage, domination and sado-masochism.
Dubbed "Mummy Porn" by critics, the book became a cultural
phenomenon, spawning offshoots and parodies. The film is due to
have its premiere at the Berlin International Film Festival on
Wednesday.
(Reporting by Edith Honan; Editing by Ed Cropley and Raissa
Kasolowsky)