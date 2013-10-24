LOS ANGELES Oct 24 Northern Irish actor Jamie
Dornan will replace Charlie Hunnam in the role of billionaire
Christian Grey in the screen adaptation of the best-selling
erotic novel, "Fifty Shades of Grey," author E.L. James said on
Thursday.
Hunnam's departure, six weeks after he had been announced on
Sept. 2 as the film's male lead, put producers on the spot to
fill the role quickly because filming is expected to start early
next month.
"Stow your twitchy palms ladies ... our man is here. Welcome
to #TeamFifty @JamieDornan1 x," James said on Twitter.
Universal Pictures did not immediately confirm James'
casting news.
Dornan, a 31-year-old former Calvin Klein fashion model,
will star alongside American actress Dakota Johnson in the film
directed by Sam Taylor-Wood.
The movie is slated to be released by Universal Pictures'
Focus Features in August.
Dornan has appeared in Sofia Coppola's 2006 18th century
period film, "Marie Antoinette," and more recently played the
Huntsman in ABC network's fairytale TV series "Once Upon a Time"
in its first and second seasons.
"Fifty Shades of Grey," about a passionate relationship
between literature student Anastasia and the wealthy and
mysterious entrepreneur, Christian Grey, was published in 2011
and became a cultural phenomenon, spawning offshoots and
parodies.
Described as "mummy porn" by critics, James's debut novel,
the first in the "Fifty Shades" trilogy, became Britain's
fastest paperback to reach 1 million sales.