LOS ANGELES Dec 2 British R&B singer Rita Ora
will be the latest addition to Universal Pictures' "Fifty Shades
of Grey" film, the Comcast Corp-owned studio said on
Monday.
Ora, 23, will play Mia Grey, the adopted younger sister of
billionaire protagonist Christian Grey, in the film adaptation
of E. L. James' best-selling "Fifty Shades of Grey" trilogy of
erotica novels.
Albanian-born Ora will join lead cast members Jamie Dornan,
who plays the charming billionaire with a secret sexual fetish,
and Dakota Johnson as shy student Anastasia Steele, who embarks
on a passionate affair with Christian Grey.
This will be the third movie role for Ora, who also appeared
in the 2004 British film "Spivs" and made a cameo in this year's
"Fast & Furious 6" action film.
The "Hot Right Now" singer, signed to Jay Z's Roc Nation
label, is expected to release her second album in spring 2014.
The "Fifty Shades of Grey" trilogy sold 90 million copies
worldwide and became a cultural phenomenon known for its raunchy
scenes, spawning offshoots and parodies. British filmmaker Sam
Taylor-Johnson will direct the movie, due in theaters on Feb.
13, 2015.