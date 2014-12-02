PARIS Dec 2 When Christian Bale landed the part
of Moses in Ridley Scott's "Exodus: Gods and Kings", the latest
epic from the British director, he found unlikely inspiration in
Monty Python's irreverent comedy film "Life of Brian".
Bale, 40, had just finished filming "American Hustle" and
was not in the best physical shape to play Moses, who was
personified by the commanding figure of Charlton Heston in Cecil
B. DeMille's "The Ten Commandments" in 1956.
Recalling Heston's heavyweight performance in that movie,
Bale told a news conference on Tuesday:
"I thought 'not gonna do that'. And I gave Ridley a fright
because (Heston) was the iconic image of Moses, the long hair
and the beard ... and I had just made 'American Hustle', and I
walked into his office and I was shaped like Santa Claus but I'd
shaved my head with a razor.
"Clearly he (Scott) is a better actor than me... he just
went, 'Hmmmm, very short hair'."
Although he did watch "The Ten Commandments", Bale said he
first turned to the 1979 comedy "Monty Python's Life of Brian".
"After Ridley came to me with the insane idea of playing
Moses, I first didn't visit 'Ten Commandments'. I first went to
'Life of Brian' and I went to 'History of the World' with Mel
Brooks," he said, referring to another parody, in which the
American comic plays Moses.
"Life of Brian" worked as an example of what should be
avoided in playing such roles, Bale said.
"It's very easy when you're making a film that has this sort
of weight to it, you could unintentionally start making 'Life of
Brian',
"We had takes when it became a bit Monty Python, it was good
because we knew we had those red flags."
It was also an emotional outlet.
"Moses is such an intense character that you need to have a
little break from him," Bale said.
"So we'd always 'look on the bright side of life', thinking
'He's not the Messiah, he's a very naughty boy'. It just helped
me," he said, quoting famous lines from the Python movie.
"Exodus" will be released in the United States on Dec. 12.
(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Michael Roddy and Robin
Pomeroy)