(Corrects rank in first paragraph to lieutenant)
By Ellen Wulfhorst
NEW YORK, Oct 12 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Police
lieutenant Laurel Hester fought as she was dying of lung cancer
to pass her pension benefits to her partner. Her gay rights
battle, depicted in the film "Freeheld" starring Julianne Moore
and Ellen Page, opens in theaters worldwide this week.
To her family, which has labored to protect Hester's legacy,
watching the saga unfold on the big screen is bittersweet.
"It's overwhelming, it's painful, but overall it brought
relief to know that everything that she fought for is going out
to a wider audience," said her sister Lynda Hester D'Orio.
Had Hester not died at age 49, her legacy would have been a
"quiet, personal one" helping others, her sister said.
But that was not to be after the ailing Hester, a 23-year
veteran of a police force in an oceanfront New Jersey county,
requested in 2005 that her pension benefits go to her partner
Stacie Andree.
The money would help Andree, a mechanic, make mortgage
payments on the house they shared.
Although the couple was legally registered under the state's
domestic partnership law, local elected officials repeatedly
denied her request.
The dispute made headlines and caught the attention of
filmmaker Cynthia Wade, who made a documentary called "Freeheld"
that won the Academy Award in 2008 for best short documentary.
Now "Freeheld" has been turned into a feature film, with
Oscar-winning actress Moore as Hester, the police officer
reluctant to be in the limelight but set on getting justice for
her partner, played by Page.
"She did not want to be the poster woman for gay marriage.
She did not want to be the person out in front of the gay pride
parade," said her brother Jim Hester. "She was about doing what
was right and what was fair."
To watch Moore portray his sister - "to have Laurel almost
come back to life again but then realize that this is not really
Laurel" - was wrenching, he added.
The movie, which premiered at the Toronto Film Festival in
September and is distributed by Lionsgate Entertainment, heads
into worldwide release on October 16.
Hester's brother predicted the film would stir some
controversy amid the debate over same-sex marriage, which the
U.S. Supreme Court legalized this year.
"It's going to change some minds... but it also is going to
make some people dig in their heels a little more deeply and
become a little more mean-spirited and say bad things about
Laurel and Stacie," he said.
The fight over Hester's pension seems almost antiquated
given the advances in gay rights, said Wade, who made the
"Freeheld" documentary.
"The country is really different than it was 10 years ago
when she was fighting this, and it's because of people like
Laurel," she said.
