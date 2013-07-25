By Mary Milliken
| LOS ANGELES, July 25
University of Southern California's film school, Ryan Coogler is
still paying down his debt.
That may not be the case for long. Coogler's first feature
film, "Fruitvale Station," goes into wide U.S. release this
weekend, having earned universal acclaim from critics, awards at
the Sundance and Cannes film festivals and some early Oscar
buzz. Coogler, 27, wrote the script and directed the independent
drama, while Oscar-winning actor Forest Whitaker produces.
Add to that auspicious start a timely release. The real-life
story of Oscar Grant, a young black man shot to death by a white
transit policeman, hits theaters in the midst of a heated debate
about race after the acquittal of a white and Hispanic
neighborhood watch volunteer for the killing of black teenager
Trayvon Martin.
The timing is just a coincidence, Coogler says, but he
believes what happened to 22-year-old Grant at the Fruitvale
commuter rail station in Oakland, California, on New Year's Day
2009 still resonates today, in part because of gun violence
involving African-American men, as both victims and
perpetrators.
Coogler, also an African-American from Oakland, was 22 when
an unarmed Grant, lying on his stomach, was shot to death on a
train platform after transit police detained him following a
fight on a train. Coogler knew it was a story he wanted to tell.
"I learned at film school that, because it is such a
difficult process, to always make stuff that really matters to
me, to make films like they are the last film you will ever
make," Coogler told Reuters.
And he learned to choose subject matter that is "not only
close to you and impacts you emotionally but subject matter that
you are curious about."
The film opens with the actual mobile phone video of the
incident and the chilling pop of the fatal gunshot. It then
jumps back to chronicle Grant's final day.
Michael B. Jordan, of TV show "Friday Night Lights," plays
Grant, a loving father and struggling ex-con. Octavia Spencer,
an Oscar winner for her role in "The Help," plays the mother who
fears for his safety.
The other big takeaway for Coogler at film school was that
filmmaking is a team sport, much like the football he loved.
"When I came to film school in L.A., I had just finished
playing my last season of college football, and I missed it,
deeply," he said.
With his incoming class, he found a group of filmmakers from
all over the world with whom he began "crewing up and working on
each other's films." He brought a half dozen of them aboard for
"Fruitvale Station."
'A STANDOUT FROM DAY ONE'
Coogler calls the three-year graduate program at USC's
School of Cinematic Arts "really expensive." Tuition for three
years runs between $72,000 and $85,000 plus additional supplies
and living expenses, the school says.
"I am still pretty heavy in debt," he said. "Most of us who
graduate have something like a mortgage to pay back. It can be
close to six figures."
Coogler did earn some scholarships while there, including
the coveted Jack Nicholson award. "Coog," as he is known there,
caught the faculty's eye early.
"He was clearly just a standout from day one," said John
Watson, who had Coogler in his production class for two years.
"It wasn't just his abilities, which are fantastic. It was his
attitude. He had the ability to make everybody feel like he's
their best friend."
In his second year, Coogler's short film "Locks" was
accepted into the Cannes Film Festival and he didn't have the
means to go. The school mobilized to collect travel money and
the dean paid for his flight, Watson said.
While making "Fruitvale" after he graduated he kept in close
touch with the school and even asked 10 faculty members to
assemble to critique a near final cut. His success has played a
part in inspiring other students to make films this summer.
"Nobody, including me or him, thought that it would happen
as fast as it did," Watson said. "But as soon as I saw the first
draft of 'Fruitvale' I knew he had something special and that
Forest immediately responded to."
Coogler has been crisscrossing the country, promoting the
film with distributor The Weinstein Company and working on his
next film projects, one of which is about high school football.
He says he doesn't think about Oscar nominations, even after
favorable reviews across-the-board from the likes of the New
York Times, the New Yorker and the Los Angeles Times, whose film
critic Kenneth Turan said it was "more than a remarkable
directing debut ... it's an outstanding film by any standard."
"I am always the most surprised person, because the film
came so close to not even being made, like so many independent
films," Coogler said.
His reward, he said, is the opportunity to tell people what
happened on an Oakland train platform four years ago and give
them the perspective that comes from "spending time with a
character like Oscar."
(Reporting by Mary Milliken; Editing by Eric Kelsey and Eric
Beech)