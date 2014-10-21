TOKYO Oct 21 Before the Fukushima nuclear
crisis forced them from their homes, residents of Futaba had
praised the Daiichi power plant as a "godsend" that brought jobs
and money to the Japanese coastal town.
Now, more than three years after the disaster, they remain
stuck in cramped emergency housing facing the reality they will
likely never go home, with Futaba set to become a storage site
for contaminated soil, a new documentary film shows.
"I think this is almost a human rights violation," said
Atsushi Funahashi, director of "Nuclear Nation 2", which opens
in Japanese cinemas next month.
"(They) are forced to live in this temporary housing without
hope for the future," he told a question and answer session
after a screening at the Foreign Correspondents' Club of Japan
last week.
Funahashi's "Nuclear Nation" films follow the residents of
Futaba, who were evacuated after the March 2011 earthquake and
tsunami triggered meltdowns at the nearby Fukushima Daiichi
nuclear complex, dousing their town with radiation and turning
it into a "no-go zone".
In the broader region, tens of thousands were forced to
flee.
He filmed the first instalment, which premiered at the
Berlin International Film Festival less than a year after the
disaster, at an abandoned high school in a Tokyo suburb where
1,400 Futaba evacuees were living in classrooms.
"Nuclear Nation 2", produced by Documentary Japan and Big
River Films, picks up from New Year 2012 and covers a two-year
period. Evacuees at the school wish each other well for the
coming year, admire New Year cards and chat over "bento",
single-portion takeout meals, trying to maintain a semblance of
normal life.
Funahashi's lens deftly captures a television news programme
in the background reporting on the nuclear regulator and the
problem of decontamination, underlining the issue at hand and
foreshadowing discontent to come.
MENTAL ANGUISH
Indeed, evacuees lament their living conditions as tension
grows. In one scene, a man launches a profanity-laced tirade at
Futaba council members upset with their attempt to oust the
mayor over his job performance.
"That's the profound problem that I'm feeling now, rather
than just regaining the house or the land they have lost," said
Funahashi, referring to how the mental anguish of waiting in
spartan conditions was fraying nerves.
As they bide their time, some evacuees speak nostalgically
about better days when the nuclear plant brought money into the
town, creating jobs and helping businesses prosper.
"For 40 years it was a godsend," an elderly woman said in
the film.
But a visit back into the exclusion zone - set to the
melancholy piano of Ryuichi Sakamoto's score - reveals a ghost
town with space being cleared for the storage of contaminated
soil.
The government is keen to restart the country's reactors
once they pass tougher security checks imposed after the
Fukushima disaster, to reduce reliance on expensive imported
fuel. Last month, the nuclear regulator approved the restart of
a nuclear plant in southwestern Japan.
Public mistrust of atomic power remains high, however, and
Funahashi says he will keep making "Nuclear Nation" films to
show the human side of the nuclear equation.
"We are the ones who used the power from Fukushima Daiichi.
I feel, as a filmmaker, responsible to keep making this film as
long as the Futaba people's refugee life continues," he said.
