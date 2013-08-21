NEW YORK Aug 21 Fewer than 15 percent of major
Hollywood films last year included gay characters and virtually
all of those were minor or bit parts, the media advocacy group
GLAAD said in a report released on Wednesday.
GLAAD, which monitors media for representations of gay,
lesbian, bisexual or transgender people and issues, tracked
Hollywood output for its first Studio Responsibility Index
mapping the quantity, quality and diversity of images depicted.
"As a major influence in American culture and one of our
nation's largest media exports abroad, the lack of LGBT
characters in big-budget films needs to change," said GLAAD
spokesman Wilson Cruz in a news release accompanying the report.
"Until LGBT characters are depicted in these films in a
substantial way with more regularity, there will remain the
appearance of LGBT bias on the studios' part," Cruz added.
The organization researched films released by major studios
including 20th Century Fox, Paramount Pictures, Sony Columbia,
Universal Pictures, Walt Disney Studios and Warner Bros. for the
report, which it said was meant as "a road map toward increasing
fair, accurate and inclusive LGBT film representations."
While both Hollywood overall and many top stars have been
outspoken and active in support of gay rights and gay marriage,
GLAAD found that of the 101 major studio releases in 2012, only
14 contained characters identified as lesbian, gay or bisexual,
and there were no films containing transgender characters.
It also evaluated the representation of the gay characters
who did appear, as to whether they were defined solely by their
sexual orientation, and whether their inclusion was germane to
the plot, as opposed to providing colorful commentary, painting
urban authenticity or setting up a punchline.
Only six of the 14 characters met the criteria, GLAAD said.
Its breakdown for films with gay characters found that 56
presented gay male characters, 33 percent featured lesbians and
11 contained bisexuals.
Comedies were much more likely to feature gay characters,
GLAAD found, with more than one-third of the studied films
including them. At the other end of the spectrum, only one of
21 major studio dramas, or 4.7 percent, had a gay character.
(Reporting by Chris Michaud; Editing by Mary Milliken and Eric
Walsh)