By Piya Sinha-Roy
| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES May 20 When actor George Clooney
was handed a script to play an angry, 55-year-old man in the
Walt Disney Co film "Tomorrowland," his first thought
was, "Why did you write that for me?"
Clooney, 54, is known for portraying suave, charismatic
leading men, but for "Tomorrowland," out in theaters on Friday,
the actor told Reuters he reveled in playing grumpy old guy
Frank Walker.
Q: How will the utopia of "Tomorrowland" resonate in a time
of numerous dystopian movies?
A: Everything you see is apocalyptic now, and that's a fun
thing to do. Films often reflect the moods of a country or the
world at times.
Every time you turn on the TV, it's been pretty tough and
hard on your soul, and this was a version of storytelling where
they said it's not inevitable. There are better versions, but
you have to be involved and you have to participate. And I liked
that. I thought it doesn't feel like you're getting fed
medicine. It was just a little bit of a message in a big
entertaining film.
Q: Frank has an interesting relationship with Athena (Raffey
Cassidy). As a boy he fell in love with her, but he grew older
and she didn't. What was the biggest challenge in conveying that
connection between a man and a young girl?
A: Without giving anything away, there's a very fine line
we're walking between being very weird, and so that was always
something we constantly discussed, not just shooting it, but
even in the editing process.
That was the most delicate thing I think for all of us in
this part of the storytelling, making this an inventive story
without making it too weird.
Q: What was your favorite thing about playing grumpy Frank?
A: It was fun just to be able to yell at the kids, that was
good fun. ... When I did "ER," I played a pediatrician and I got
to every once in a while yell at a kid, and it is fun. It does
make you laugh, because you would be talking with the kids just
before you shoot and then it's like 'Let's go shoot,' and I'll
be like 'Hey, shut up.' And the minute they say 'Cut,' everybody
starts laughing.
Q: Yelling at kids, who doesn't love that?
A: (laughing) I mean, come on, you can't do it in real life,
because it's wrong. But in movies, it's fun!
(Editing by Mary Milliken)