LOS ANGELES, Sept 3 Actor-filmmaker George
Clooney will direct a movie about the phone hacking scandal that
ensnared some of Britain's biggest media figures and
politicians, studio Sony Pictures Entertainment said on
Wednesday.
"Hack Attack" is based on the 2014 book of the same name by
journalist Nick Davies, who details how British newspapers
hacked the telephone voice mails of celebrities, members of the
royal family and crime victims to gain private information.
"This has all the elements - lying, corruption, blackmail -
at the highest levels of government by the biggest newspaper in
London. And the fact that it's true is the best part," Clooney
said in a statement. "Nick is a brave and stubborn reporter and
we consider it an honor to put his book to film."
The phone hacking scandal led media mogul Rupert Murdoch to
close the News of the World newspaper in 2011 and abandon a $12
billion bid for British pay TV broadcaster BSkyB following a
public and political furor, and an exodus of advertisers.
The scandal resulted in arrests of top British editors and
reached Prime Minister David Cameron, whose media chief Andy
Coulson was forced to resign in 2011 over phone hacking when he
was News of the World editor.
Production on the film is scheduled to start next year, the
Sony Corp-owned film studio said.
Clooney, 53, will also produce the movie with partner Grant
Heslov through their studio Smokehouse, the company behind
2012's Oscar-winning "Argo" and this year's World War II art
heist caper "The Monuments Men."
Clooney, who won a best supporting actor Oscar in 2006, also
earned a best director Oscar nomination that year for "Good
Night, and Good Luck," about broadcast news legend Edward R.
Murrow. He is the son of broadcast TV journalist Nick Clooney.
(Reporting by Eric Kelsey; Editing by Piya Sinha-Roy and
Jonathan Oatis)