(Corrects "Kristen" from "Kristin" in paragraph 8)
LOS ANGELES Oct 8 If there is something strange
in the neighborhood, who are you going to call? 'Hilarious
women,' quipped filmmaker Paul Feig.
"Bridesmaids" filmmaker Feig said on Wednesday he is working
on a new "Ghostbusters" film for Sony Pictures and co-writing
the movie.
"Yes, it will star hilarious women. That's who I'm gonna
call," he said on Twitter.
The studio had no further details on casting or a release
date.
Supernatural comedy "Ghostbusters," directed by Ivan Reitman
and known for the tagline and theme song "Who you gonna call?,"
was first released in 1984 and became a cult movie classic,
spawning a 1989 sequel.
The film follows a team of oddball scientists, played by
Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd and Harold Ramis, who invent a device
to catch ghosts around New York City. When Manhattan becomes
infested with a ghoulish slime, the ghostbusting team are called
to save the city from demons.
Film trade website Deadline first reported in March that
Reitman was stepping down from making the long-awaited third
film after the death of Ramis.
Feig is the director behind 2011's "Bridesmaids," starring
Kristen Wiig and Melissa McCarthy, and 2013's "The Heat,"
starring McCarthy and Sandra Bullock in a female twist on the
buddy-cop genre. Both movies were credited with leading a new
wave of raunchy female-led comedies.
He is reuniting with McCarthy, who earned an Oscar
nomination for her "Bridesmaids" role, in next year's "Spy."
