BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. Jan 12 "12 Years a Slave" won the Golden Globe award on Sunday for the best dramatic film, the annual Hollywood award show's top prize.

"12 Years a Slave," directed by British filmmaker Steve McQueen, is the true life story of a free black man who is kidnapped and sold into slavery in pre-Civil War America.

The Golden Globes, handed out by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, were awarded at a star-studded dinner in Beverly Hills. (Reporting by Nichola Groom; Editing by Sandra Maler)