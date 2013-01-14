* Poppy red springs up on the red carpet
* Black, beaded and icy pale gowns also favored
By Zorianna Kit
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Jan 13 The women of
Hollywood turned to the boldest reds and the blackest blacks to
evoke a bygone era of sultry sirens on the red carpet at
Sunday's Golden Globe Awards for film and television.
"Poppy red," a trend color for spring, was the tone chosen by
stars like Jennifer Lawrence, Marion Cotillard, Claire Danes,
Zooey Deschanel, Alison Pill and Jennifer Garner among others.
"Red is classic and celebrates Hollywood's heyday when all
the most glamorous sirens often wore red," style expert and TV
host Sam Saboura said. "It's regal and strong, but this new
poppy hue for spring feels fresh, youthful and modern."
With the unusually chilly California weather, Saboura said
the blacks worn by Julianne Moore, Salma Hayek, Julianna
Margulies, Rachel Weisz and singer Adele "felt right on this
cold January night, not to mention elegant and chic."
Contrasting with the reds was a smattering of pale colors,
in what Entertainment Weekly's senior editor Bronwyn Barnes
called the "the fire and ice effect." Those included Anne
Hathaway's "white hot" Chanel Haute Couture gown and the blush
tones preferred by Amy Adams, Megan Fox and Hayden Panettiere.
"No matter what the color, practically every gown featured
sparkling embellishments like crystals, sequins, beading and
pailettes that created a glitter effect," Barnes said.
Stylist Elshane, who goes by that single name and works with
singers like Carly Rae Jepsen and comedienne Rebel Wilson, told
Reuters she saw prints and patterns make "huge comebacks on the
carpet."
"There were lots of stripes and flowers and intricate bead
work," she said, as seen on Jennifer Lopez, Nicole Kidman, Kerry
Washington, Julianne Hough, Stacy Keibler and Olivia Munn among
numerous others.
JENNIFER LAWRENCE, FASHION DARLING
The prevailing style on the carpet was a romantic one, noted
Elshane, describing the looks as having a "feminine innocence,
nothing too revealing, but still body conscious in all the right
places.
"It was refreshing to see romanticism without the tulle,
ruffles and rushing that normally comes with it," she said.
In keeping with the old Hollywood glamour, many of the stars
opted for long, soft, wavy hair or side-swept up-dos. Others
wore high pony tails (Moore) and braids (Lucy Liu).
"There was some amazing art in hair tonight," Elshane said.
While the carpet was missing high-wattage fashion icons like
last year's stars Angelina Jolie and Charlize Theron, Saboura
said Lawrence might be the strongest contender to take this
year's fashion crown.
"Jennifer is definitely fashion's new darling," Saboura
said. "She came out wearing strong designers when she was first
nominated for 'Winter's Bone (in 2010), but since her 'Hunger
Games' debut, she's become the one to dress in young Hollywood."
Saboura called her Dior Haute Couture dress "stunning" and
felt it was refreshing to see the 22-year-old star wearing a
gown from the prestigious fashion house. He credits the
company's new designer, Raf Simmons, whose take on the label has
resulted in "a more youthful, modern collection."
However, Saboura felt that Jessica Chastain's soft jade
green dress was a miss, despite it being another big color for
spring 2013.
The dress was ill-fitting and looked messy," he said. "It
did nothing to showcase this beautiful and super-talented star."
(Editing by Mary Milliken and Stacey Joyce)