* "Poppy red" springs up on the red carpet
* Black and icy pale gowns also favored
(Adds quotes, details)
By Zorianna Kit
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Jan 13 The women of
Hollywood turned to the boldest reds and the blackest blacks to
evoke a bygone era of sultry sirens on the red carpet at
Sunday's Golden Globe Awards for film and television.
"Poppy red," a trend color for spring, was the tone chosen
by stars like the night's award winners Jennifer Lawrence
("Silver Linings Playbook") and Claire Danes ("Homeland") along
with Marion Cotillard, Zooey Deschanel and Jennifer Garner.
"Red is classic and celebrates Hollywood's heyday when all
the most glamorous sirens often wore red," said style expert and
TV host Sam Saboura. "It's regal and strong, but this new poppy
hue for spring feels fresh, youthful and modern."
With the unusually chilly California weather, Saboura said
the blacks worn by Globe winners Julianne Moore ("Game
Change"), Adele ("Skyfall") Salma Hayek, Julianna Margulies and
Rachel Weisz "felt right on this cold January night, not to
mention elegant and chic."
Contrasting with the reds was a smattering of pale colors,
in what Entertainment Weekly's senior editor Bronwyn Barnes
called the "the fire and ice effect." Those included Anne
Hathaway's "white hot" Chanel Haute Couture gown and the blush
tones preferred by Amy Adams, Megan Fox and Hayden Panettiere.
"No matter what the color, practically every gown featured
sparkling embellishments like crystals, sequins, beading and
pailettes that created a glitter effect," Barnes said.
Stylist Elshane, who goes by that single name and works with
singers like Carly Rae Jepsen and comedienne Rebel Wilson, said
the prevailing style on the red carpet was a romantic one. She
described the looks as having a "feminine innocence, nothing too
revealing, but still body conscious in all the right places.
"It was refreshing to see romanticism without the tulle,
ruffles and rushing that normally comes with it," she said.
Although the Oscars will always be considered the biggest
and most important night in red carpet fashion, churning out the
most high-end designers on the biggest of A-listers in film, the
Golden Globes are important in their own right. It is the first
major award show of the new year and showcases designer gowns
worn by both film and television stars.
WARM-UP FOR OSCARS
"The Golden Globes is the first (nationally broadcasted) red
carpet of the awards season so it's the first time these
actresses can make a statement and show their styles," said
Elshane. "And this year, it was a great night for fashion. The
stars really stepped it up this season and took a lot of
risks."
Additionally, the Oscars' more formal theater-style seating
compared to the Globes' roundtable dinner set-up also influences
the type of fashions that will be seen.
"The dress code, like the ceremony, is more relaxed, which
is why we see everything from traditional couture gowns to
edgier looks, such as Nicole Kidman's Alexander McQueen dress to
shorter styles like those worn by Marion Cotillard and Thandie
Newton," said Barnes.
While the carpet was missing high-wattage fashion icons like
last year's stars Angelina Jolie and Charlize Theron, Saboura
said Lawrence might be the strongest contender to take this
year's fashion crown.
"Jennifer is definitely fashion's new darling," Saboura
said. "She came out wearing strong designers when she was first
nominated for 'Winter's Bone (in 2010), but since her 'Hunger
Games' debut, she's become the one to dress in young Hollywood."
Saboura called Lawrence's Dior Haute Couture dress
"stunning" and felt it was refreshing to see the 22-year-old
star wearing a gown from the prestigious fashion house. He
credits the company's new designer, Raf Simmons, whose take on
the label has resulted in "a more youthful, modern collection."
However, Saboura panned the soft jade green dress worn by
Golden Globe winner Jessica Chastain ("Zero Dark Thirty"),
despite it being another big color for spring 2013.
"The dress was ill-fitting and looked messy," he said. "It
did nothing to showcase this beautiful and super-talented star."
(Editing by Mary Milliken, Stacey Joyce and Christopher Wilson)