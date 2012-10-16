LOS ANGELES Oct 15 Comic actresses Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will host next year's Golden Globe awards in Beverly Hills, organizers said on Monday.

The decision, announced by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) on its official Twitter account, means acerbic Briton Ricky Gervais will not be returning for a fourth time to skewer Hollywood's leading film and TV stars at the annual ceremony.

Fey, 42, creator and star of "30 Rock," and her former "Saturday Night Live" collaborator Poehler, 41, will host the gala dinner and ceremony on Jan. 13, 2013, the HFPA said.

Gervais hosted the event, which hands out awards to the best films, actors and TV shows of the previous year, for three years, attracting plenty of publicity along with criticism for his acid one-liners about the assembled celebrities.

The British creator of the TV series "The Office" was the first person to host the Golden Globes ceremony since 1995. In the interim, the live, televised show went without a formal host and used presenters to introduce the various awards.

The Golden Globes is one of Hollywood's key award ceremonies ahead of the Oscars, which take place next year on Feb. 24 and will be hosted by "Family Guy" creator Seth MacFarlane. (Reporting By Jill Serjeant; editing by Todd Eastham)