By Mary Milliken and Piya Sinha-Roy
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. Dec 12 Slavery drama "12
Years a Slave" and 1970s con-artist caper "American Hustle" led
the Golden Globe Awards nominations announced on Thursday with
seven nods each, fortifying their frontrunner positions in a
crowded field ahead of the Oscars.
In the coveted best drama category, "12 Years a Slave" will
compete against Somali piracy nail-biter "Captain Phillips,"
space thriller "Gravity," adoption drama "Philomena," and
race-car rivalry "Rush."
"American Hustle" was nominated for best comedy or musical,
alongside computer-age love story "Her," folk singer tale
"Inside Llewyn Davis," heartland ode "Nebraska" and the story of
a crooked banker, "The Wolf of Wall Street."
Best acting nominations favored acclaimed actors with long
careers, like 79-year-old Judi Dench for her role as an Irish
mother looking for the son she was forced to give up in
"Philomena" and Robert Redford, 77, the sole cast member as a
sailor fighting for his life in "All Is Lost."
The Golden Globe nominations voted by members of the
Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) are a leading
indicator for the awards season and underscored the strong year
for film, with many critically acclaimed movies and performances
jostling for prominence. That highly competitive field is making
for an unpredictable run-up to the Oscars.
"It is the most schizophrenic awards season I have ever
seen," said Tom O'Neil, of awards handicapping site
GoldDerby.com. He notes that while "12 Years a Slave" is a
frontrunner, it has yet to win any Hollywood or top critics'
group awards.
"Nebraska" won five Golden Globe nominations overall,
including best actor in a comedy or musical for veteran actor
Bruce Dern and best director for Alexander Payne.
"Captain Phillips" and "Gravity" each secured four
nominations, including best actor and actress nods for their
lead characters, Oscar winners Tom Hanks as the ship captain
under siege and Sandra Bullock as a stranded astronaut.
The Golden Globes will be handed out on Jan. 12 in Beverly
Hills, just a few days before the nominations for Academy
Awards, the highest honors in Hollywood. While the HFPA can make
some unconventional choices, last year's Golden Globe for best
drama went to Iran hostage thriller "Argo," which went on to win
the Oscar for best picture.
RACE FOR OSCARS HEATS UP
And while "12 Years a Slave" and "American Hustle" compete
in separate categories for Globes, they are likely to go
head-to-head in the Oscars race for best picture.
"12 Years a Slave" by director Steve McQueen, a real-life
story about the free black man Solomon Northup sold into slavery
in Louisiana, has been a top contender for awards since winning
at the Toronto International Film Festival. On Wednesday, the
depiction of brutal pre-Civil War American slavery won the most
nominations for acting awards from the Screen Actors Guild, with
four nods.
"I am delighted for my cast and crew who worked so hard on
this film to shine a light on a forgotten American hero, Solomon
Northup," said McQueen after learning of the Golden Globe nods.
British actor Chiwetel Ejiofor, who plays Northup, was
nominated for best actor in a drama, while Michael Fassbender as
the evil plantation owner and Hollywood newcomer Lupita Nyong'o
as the slave girl he desires received best supporting nods.
In "American Hustle," director David O. Russell reunites
some of his favorite actors from previous films "The Fighter"
and "Silver Linings Playbook," like Christian Bale, Amy Adams,
Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Lawrence, for a romp through heady
1970s New York, with con-men and an FBI sting operation gone
awry.
All four of his returning actors received Globe nominations,
with Bale up for best actor in a comedy or musical for his
portrayal of a complex con-artist with a bad comb-over.
'GRAVITY' WEIGHS IN
"Gravity" might prove a formidable challenge to the two
frontrunners. It has performed well at the box office, hauling
in $250 million in the United States and Canada, and shows a
high rate of repeat viewings, making the film from Mexican
director Alfonso Cuaron a notable contender, O'Neil said.
Oscar-winning director Martin Scorsese's "The Wolf of Wall
Street," an adaptation of a fraudulent banker's memoir, got some
much-needed awards attention from the HFPA after a late start to
its promotion, including a best actor nomination for Leonardo
DiCaprio.
The Golden Globe nominations also gave a boost to the new
biopic "Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom," which premiered shortly
before the death of Nelson Mandela. Idris Elba was nominated
best actor in a drama for his role as the South African
anti-apartheid leader.
But another film from The Weinstein Company, civil rights
drama "Lee Daniels' The Butler," which earned three SAG acting
nods, received no Golden Globe nominations.
"Rush," the story of rival Formula One drivers in the 1970s
from director Ron Howard, got legs from the Globe nominations
after a strong performance globally, but a lackluster box office
in the United States.
"It's a real thrill, especially in such a year considered
this rich with really interesting, effective movies," Howard
said.
The French lesbian love story and Cannes film festival
winner "Blue is the Warmest Color" was predictably nominated for
best foreign-language film. It will compete against "The Great
Beauty" from Italy, Denmark's "The Hunt," Iran's "The Past" and
the animated Japanese film "The Wind Rises."
In television, Golden Globe nominations highlighted some new
and edgy shows, like the history of sexual study in "Masters of
Sex" and the Netflix political thriller "House of Cards," both
nominated for best drama. Old favorites like the advertising
industry drama "Mad Men" were excluded.
