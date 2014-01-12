By Mary Milliken and Ronald Grover
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. Jan 12 In a year widely
regarded as a bountiful one for high-quality films and acting,
the Golden Globes weigh in on Sunday with the first big honors
of the Hollywood awards season, which culminates in seven weeks
with the Oscars.
Two starkly different American stories lead nominations for
the 71st Annual Golden Globe Awards with seven nods apiece - the
brutal depiction of pre-Civil War slavery "12 Years a Slave" and
1970s corruption caper "American Hustle." They will compete for
best motion picture in different categories, drama and comedy or
musical, respectively.
"Gravity," starring Sandra Bullock as an astronaut lost in
space and life, also ranks high in experts' predictions and
could give "12 Years a Slave" a challenge for the night's most
coveted award, best drama.
Golden Globes are also given out for television, where
established dramas like "Breaking Bad" and "Downton Abbey" will
compete with the likes of Netflix newcomer "House of
Cards."
The Golden Globes, under the purview of some 90 journalists
in the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, have outsized clout
in the awards race as buzz around these first honors influences
members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in
their voting for the Oscars, which will be handed out March 2.
"You can just see the Oscar voter who starts to hear the
buzz build for '12 Years a Slave,' and has been dreading picking
up the (DVD) screener to watch the movie," said Keith Simanton,
managing editor for the IMDB movie site.
"But he reaches for it, and says to his wife, 'Maybe we
ought to watch it.'"
Oscar nominations will be announced on Thursday, but voting
has already concluded. The Globes have a mixed record when it
comes to predicting the Oscar best picture, though last year's
best drama winner, "Argo," did go on to win the Academy Award
for best movie.
The Golden Globes follow a very good year for film, both
commercially and critically. North American box office receipts
totaled a record $10.9 billion in 2013 and top performers went
beyond the typical blockbuster action movies to include
acclaimed films such as "Gravity."
Sunday night could also boost the fortunes of smaller films
that have fared well among critics, including Joel and Ethan
Coen's paean to 1960s folk music "Inside Llewyn Davis," Spike
Jonze's quirky computer-age romance "Her," and Alexander Payne's
homage to the heartland "Nebraska."
OSCAR-WINNING WOMEN COMPETE
The intense competition extends to the acting races, where
Britain's Chiwetel Ejiofor will compete for best actor in a
drama for his role as the free man sold into slavery in "12
Years a Slave." Matthew McConaughey is also considered a
frontrunner for his portrayal of an unlikely AIDS activist in
"Dallas Buyers Club," for which he lost 50 pounds.
Leonardo DiCaprio will get his shot at best actor in a
comedy or musical for his turn as a swindling stockbroker in
Martin Scorsese's tale of American greed, "The Wolf of Wall
Street." He has stiff competition from veteran actor Bruce Dern
as a cantankerous and delusional father in "Nebraska."
For best actress in a drama, it's a battle between Oscar
winners, with Bullock going up against Cate Blanchett for her
riches-to-rags role in Woody Allen's "Blue Jasmine" and Judi
Dench for her turn as a mother looking for a long-lost son in
adoption drama "Philomena."
The HFPA will also honor Woody Allen with the Cecil B
DeMille award recognizing outstanding contribution to the
entertainment field. Allen, famously averse to awards shows, is
not expected to collect the honor, but one of his favorite
actresses, Diane Keaton, will reportedly stand in for him.
While considered a warm-up for the Academy Awards, the
Golden Globes live telecast on Comcast Corp's NBC
network offers many of the same ingredients, such as the glamour
of the red carpet for Hollywood's leading ladies and the dense
concentration of Tinseltown's top talent in one room.
But the Globes serve up cocktails and an air of whimsy and
unpredictability in contrast to the more tightly scripted
Academy Awards.
Comedians Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will return to host the
Golden Globes for the second consecutive year.