British film director Steve McQueen is interviewed at the 5th Annual Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Governors Awards in Hollywood November 16, 2013. McQueen directed the film ''12 Years a Slave.'' REUTERS/Fred Prouser

BEVERLY HILLS, California The Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced nominations for the 71st Golden Globe Awards on Thursday. Winners will be named at a gala dinner in Beverly Hills on January 12.

Following is a list of reactions from nominees, received by Reuters in statements via e-mail or phone.

** "Thank you very much to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for acknowledging our efforts in making '12 Years a Slave.' I am delighted for my cast and crew who worked so hard on this film to shine a light on a forgotten American hero, Solomon Northup." - Steve McQueen, best director nominee, "12 Years a Slave."

** "What a great year for cinema! I'd like to congratulate my fellow nominees and, of course, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for recognizing 'Gravity' with four Golden Globe nominations. I had wonderful collaborators both in front of and behind the camera who took something of a leap of faith with me years ago when we set out to make this film." - Alfonso Cuaron, best director nominee, "Gravity."

** "People talk about this being a 'competitive' year for film, when really it is an 'excellent' year - so many wonderful movies internationally and at home. I'm happy 'Nebraska' is part of the discussion, and I'm especially gratified by the attention Bruce Dern and June Squibb are receiving at what we hope is the mid-point of their careers." - Alexander Payne, best director nominee, "Nebraska."

** "We thank the Hollywood Foreign Press for recognizing Steve McQueen, John Ridley, Hans Zimmer and the incredible ensemble of actors, who have brought so much to this film. It's this kind of bold filmmaking and storytelling that excites us at River Road and makes us proud to be a part of this incredible project." - Bill Pohlad, producer best motion picture nominee/drama "12 Years a Slave."

** "Marty (Scorsese) and I are thrilled that the Hollywood Foreign Press Association has honored our film, 'The Wolf of Wall Street,' and our 'Wolf,' Leonardo DiCaprio, with nominations. We're all very proud of the work we did on this picture and are delighted to see it acknowledged." - Emma Tillinger Koskoff, producer best motion picture nominee/musical or comedy, "The Wolf of Wall Street."

** "It is such a huge honor to be nominated for two Golden Globes and I would like to thank the members of the HFPA for this incredible recognition. The response to '12 Years a Slave' and 'Dancing on the Edge' from the public and media alike has been overwhelming and I am so very grateful. To have been a part of these amazing projects was a gift in itself, that the HFPA have responded in this way, truly means so much." - Chiwetel Ejiofor, best actor nominee/drama "12 Years a Slave" and best actor nominee/mini-series or TV movie "Dancing on the Edge."

** "I'm excited and honored that the HFPA has recognized my performance in 'Dallas Buyers Club.' Ron Woodroof was a revolutionary for the human spirit, and I was blessed to tell his story. I'm looking forward to spending the evening at the Golden Globes on January 12th." - Matthew McConaughey, best actor nominee/drama, "Dallas Buyers Club."

** "I'm honored. The HFPA puts on a good party and I am happy to be invited." - Tom Hanks, best actor nominee/drama, "Captain Phillips"

** ""I'm truly humbled and honored to be acknowledged for two projects that, though very different from one another, are both extremely personal and special to me. Thank you to the Hollywood Foreign Press for your support, and I would also like to give a special thank you to Mr. Mandela, who will be forever missed." - Idris Elba, best actor nominee/drama, "Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom," and best actor in a mini-series or TV movie, "Luther"

** "Thanks to the Hollywood Foreign Press for recognizing 'Her.' Spike (Jonze) wrote a wonderful story and I couldn't be more pleased for him." - Joaquin Phoenix, best actor nominee/musical or comedy, "Her."

** What's wonderful about this nomination is that we started the journey a long time ago and it's so fantastic that people are supporting Nebraska. We are so happy that the Hollywood Foreign Press has given this movie a lot of love. With teammates like June Squibb, Will Forte and the rest of the cast, Alexander Payne gave us the best that we could have asked for." - Bruce Dern, best actor nominee/musical or comedy, "Nebraska."

** "It is an honor to be recognized for the hard work. It is great. I already won when I was cast as the lead in the Coen brothers' film. This is more than I could ever have anticipated." - Oscar Isaac, best actor nominee/musical or comedy, "Inside Llewyn Davis."

** "This film would not have been possible without the genius of Martin Scorsese, and this incredibly talented cast and crew. Making "Wolf of Wall Street" was one of the highlights of my career." - Leonardo DiCaprio, best actor nominee/musical or comedy, "The Wolf of Wall Street."

** "What great news! I'm delighted, and hugely honored to be in such magnificent company. And without the inspiration of Philomena herself I wouldn't of course be receiving this recognition." - Judi Dench, best actress nominee/drama, "Philomena."

** "Thank you to the Hollywood Foreign Press for this wonderful news coming to me in the middle of the night in Sydney! And I'm thrilled that my "sister" Sally was nominated. Going back to sleep now. Good night!" - Cate Blanchett, best actress nominee/drama, "Blue Jasmine."

** "�I'm extremely surprised and absolutely thrilled to be included this year!!� Thank you to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association." - Kate Winslet, best actress nominee/drama, "Labor Day."

** "Making this film was the most satisfying and thrilling job I've had in years. It was a privilege to work with a team of people who couldn't have been bettered. I'm really honored to be nominated." - Emma Thompson, best actress nominee/drama, "Saving Mr. Banks."

** "I'm thrilled and so grateful to the Hollywood Foreign Press. One question: does this mean I need two dresses?" - Julia Louis-Dreyfus, best actress nominee/ musical or comedy, "Enough Said" and best actress nominee/ TV series, comedy, "Veep."

** "It is incredible, having not made a film for six years, to come back with this amount of love and support. It is absolutely mind blowing." - Jared Leto, best supporting actor nominee, "Dallas Buyers Club."

** "I'm humbled and honored to receive this nomination from the HFPA and thrilled for my friends Steve (McQueen), Chiwetel (Ejiofor) and Lupita (Nyongo'o). I feel this is such an important film so thank you to the HFPA for all their support championing Solomon Northup's story." - Michael Fassbender, best supporting actor nominee, "12 Years A Slave."

** "I am absolutely speechless. I am so incredibly happy. I am very surprised because I didn't expect anything. The competition is so in incredibly strong this year." - Daniel Bruhl, best supporting actor nominee for "Rush."

** "Today is marvelous. I'm thrilled that 'Nebraska' is now being seen by so many people and they realize what a special movie it is. And I'm honored to be in the company of my fellow nominees." - June Squibb, best supporting actress nominee for "Nebraska."

** "I can't express the excitement I felt hearing my name called while listening to the nominations from Paris this afternoon. I screamed and the tears started immediately; I was so overwhelmed!" - Lupita Nyong'o, best supporting actress nominee, "12 Years a Slave."

** "I'm enormously grateful to the Hollywood Foreign Press for this honor. It's humbling to be nominated alongside such talented and hard-working women whose work inspires me." - Kerry Washington, best actress nominee TV series/drama, "Scandal." (Reporting by Patricia Reaney; Editing by Vicki Allen)