(Updates with more reaction)
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. Dec 12 The Hollywood
Foreign Press Association announced nominations for the 71st
Golden Globe Awards on Thursday. Winners will be named at a gala
dinner in Beverly Hills on Jan. 12.
Following is a list of reactions from nominees, received by
Reuters in statements via e-mail or telephone.
** "Thank you very much to the Hollywood Foreign Press
Association for acknowledging our efforts in making '12 Years a
Slave.' I am delighted for my cast and crew who worked so hard
on this film to shine a light on a forgotten American hero,
Solomon Northup." - Steve McQueen, best director nominee, "12
Years a Slave."
** "What a great year for cinema! I'd like to congratulate
my fellow nominees and, of course, the Hollywood Foreign Press
Association for recognizing 'Gravity' with four Golden Globe
nominations." - Alfonso Cuaron, best director nominee,
"Gravity."
** "People talk about this being a 'competitive' year for
film, when really it is an 'excellent' year - so many wonderful
movies internationally and at home." - Alexander Payne, best
director nominee, "Nebraska."
** "I'm very humbled by today's nominations on behalf of
myself, our producers, Eric Singer and every actor in this film
who gave it up from their souls every day on set. They
inspire and exhilarate me and I can't imagine this film living
without each one of them." - David O. Russell, best director
nominee and best screenplay nominee with Eric Warren Singer,
"American Hustle."
** "We want to thank the HFPA for recognizing this film,
which is so dear to our hearts, and for their embrace of Solomon
Northup's story." - Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner and Brad Pitt,
producers of best motion picture nominee/drama, "12 Years a
Slave."
** "It is a wonderful thing. I am so pleased for everybody
who has worked on the film. This film was a long time in the
making and countless people were involved in bringing it to the
screen." - David Heyman, producer best motion picture
nominee/drama, "Gravity."
** "Marty (Scorsese) and I are thrilled that the Hollywood
Foreign Press Association has honored our film, 'The Wolf of
Wall Street,' and our 'Wolf,' Leonardo DiCaprio, with
nominations." - Emma Tillinger Koskoff, producer best motion
picture nominee/musical or comedy, "The Wolf of Wall Street."
** This was unexpected, but well received. J.C. Chandor has
created a unique and wonderfully designed frame for me to step
into as an actor. I enjoyed the experience, I enjoyed him, and I
am appreciative of this acknowledgment by the Hollywood Foreign
Press Association." - Robert Redford, best actor nominee/drama,
"All is Lost."
** "It is such a huge honor to be nominated for two Golden
Globes and I would like to thank the members of the HFPA for
this incredible recognition." - Chiwetel Ejiofor, best actor
nominee/drama "12 Years a Slave" and best actor
nominee/mini-series or TV movie "Dancing on the Edge."
** "I'm excited and honored that the HFPA has recognized my
performance in 'Dallas Buyers Club.' Ron Woodroof was a
revolutionary for the human spirit, and I was blessed to tell
his story." - Matthew McConaughey, best actor nominee/drama,
"Dallas Buyers Club."
** "I'm honored. The HFPA puts on a good party and I am
happy to be invited." - Tom Hanks, best actor nominee/drama,
"Captain Phillips"
** "I'm truly humbled and honored to be acknowledged for two
projects that, though very different from one another, are both
extremely personal and special to me." - Idris Elba, best actor
nominee/drama, "Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom," and best actor
in a mini-series or TV movie, "Luther"
** "Thanks to the Hollywood Foreign Press for recognizing
'Her.' Spike (Jonze) wrote a wonderful story and I couldn't be
more pleased for him." - Joaquin Phoenix, best actor
nominee/musical or comedy, "Her."
** "What's wonderful about this nomination is that we
started the journey a long time ago and it's so fantastic that
people are supporting Nebraska." - Bruce Dern, best actor
nominee/musical or comedy, "Nebraska."
** "It is an honor to be recognized for the hard work. It is
great. I already won when I was cast as the lead in the Coen
brothers' film." - Oscar Isaac, best actor nominee/musical or
comedy, "Inside Llewyn Davis."
** "This film would not have been possible without the
genius of Martin Scorsese, and this incredibly talented cast and
crew. Making "Wolf of Wall Street" was one of the highlights of
my career." - Leonardo DiCaprio, best actor nominee/musical or
comedy, "The Wolf of Wall Street."
** "What great news! I'm delighted, and hugely honored to be
in such magnificent company." - Judi Dench, best actress
nominee/drama, "Philomena."
** "Thank you to the Hollywood Foreign Press for this
wonderful news coming to me in the middle of the night in
Sydney! And I'm thrilled that my "sister" Sally was
nominated. Going back to sleep now. Good night!" - Cate
Blanchett, best actress nominee/drama, "Blue Jasmine."
** "I'm extremely surprised and absolutely thrilled to be
included this year!" - Kate Winslet, best actress nominee/drama,
"Labor Day."
** "Making this film was the most satisfying and thrilling
job I've had in years. It was a privilege to work with a team of
people who couldn't have been bettered." - Emma Thompson, best
actress nominee/drama, "Saving Mr. Banks."
** "The reason I am lucky enough to receive this wonderful
nomination from the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, is
because Alfonso Cuaron awarded me the most extraordinary
experience, which was to work with him." - Sandra Bullock, best
actress nominee/drama, "Gravity."
** "I'm thrilled and so grateful to the Hollywood Foreign
Press. One question: does this mean I need two dresses?" - Julia
Louis-Dreyfus, best actress nominee/ musical or comedy, "Enough
Said" and best actress nominee/TV series, comedy, "Veep."
** "I am so honored that the Hollywood Foreign Press
Association has recognized my work alongside such brilliant
actresses." - Amy Adams, best actress nominee/musical or comedy,
"American Hustle."
** "I am delighted, happy and thrilled to be nominated." -
Julie Delpy, best actress nominee/musical or comedy, "Before
Midnight."
** "I'm humbled that the HFPA recognized 'American Hustle'
in such a big way." - Bradley Cooper, best supporting actor
nominee, "American Hustle."
** "It is incredible, having not made a film for six years,
to come back with this amount of love and support. It is
absolutely mind blowing." - Jared Leto, best supporting actor
nominee, "Dallas Buyers Club."
** "I'm humbled and honored to receive this nomination from
the HFPA and thrilled for my friends Steve (McQueen), Chiwetel
(Ejiofor) and Lupita (Nyongo'o)." - Michael Fassbender, best
supporting actor nominee, "12 Years a Slave."
** "I am absolutely speechless. I am so incredibly happy. I
am very surprised because I didn't expect anything." - Daniel
Bruhl, best supporting actor nominee, "Rush."
** "Today is marvelous. I'm thrilled that 'Nebraska' is now
being seen by so many people and they realize what a special
movie it is." - June Squibb, best supporting actress nominee,
"Nebraska."
** "I would like to thank the HPFA with all my heart - I'm
so surprised and truly honored." - Sally Hawkins, best
supporting actress nominee, "Blue Jasmine."
** "I can't express the excitement I felt hearing my name
called while listening to the nominations from Paris this
afternoon. I screamed and the tears started immediately; I was
so overwhelmed!" - Lupita Nyong'o, best supporting actress
nominee, "12 Years a Slave."
(Reporting by Patricia Reaney; Editing by Andre Grenon)