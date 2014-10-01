(Fixes typo in first paragraph)
By Patricia Reaney
NEW YORK Oct 1 Ben Affleck is not interested in
playing nice guys and would choose an interesting, complicated
character over a likeable one, which is what drew him to "Gone
Girl," a dark thriller about marriage, intimacy and the roles
people play.
It was that and working with Academy Award nominee David
Fincher, who directed the film adaptation of Gillian Flynn's
best-selling novel, which opens in U.S. theaters on Friday.
The 42-year-old actor plays Nick Dunne, a charming writer in
New York who loses his job and returns to his recession-hit
hometown in Missouri, with his beautiful wife in tow.
When Amy, played by British actress Rosamund Pike, goes
missing on their fifth wedding anniversary, Nick becomes the
prime suspect and center of a media circus.
Some critics have called it the best performance yet by
Affleck, who has won Oscars as producer of best picture "Argo"
and screenwriter of "Good Will Hunting."
"It's about role playing. It's about what women ask of men
and men ask of women, and in the way we kind of show one another
half of ourselves and not the whole self," Affleck said in an
interview.
"He feels like he is unfulfilled and he is being asked to do
more than he should, and he is frustrated and he resents his
wife. She resents him," he added. "It was trying to get into
that mind-set of recrimination and resentment, which was dark
and tough and ugly."
No one is quite who they seem to be in the film, which
shuffles back and forth in time and is told from both Nick's and
Amy's perspectives.
Pike, a former Bond girl who appeared in "Pride and
Prejudice" and "Jack Reacher," was intrigued by more than just
the multi-layered character of Amy.
"It's the way she slots into this world and what she and
Nick, as a unit, say about marriage and narcissism and knowing
each other and intimacy," the 35-year-old actress said.
Flynn, who wrote the screenplay for the film, which debuted
at the New York Film Festival, liked the idea of creating Amy,
who had the ability and the skill set to play whomever she
needed to be, depending on whom she was with.
"She is sort of mystifying. You can't quite get a reading
on her and that is very exciting and where she takes you is not
where you think she is taking you. You approach with relish,"
said Pike.
The actress has won praise for her performance, which the
Los Angeles Times said "defies expectations at every turn" and
New York Magazine described as "a study in acting."
"The story of 'Gone Girl,' in a way, is a story about story
telling," said Flynn. "The stories we tell each other. The
stories we created when we created our own personas that we are
giving the world."
(Reporting by Patricia Reaney; Editing by Mary Milliken and
Steve Orlofsky)