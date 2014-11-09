By Mary Milliken
| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES Nov 8 Octogenarian actor and singer
Harry Belafonte, accepting a top Hollywood human rights award,
asked fellow artists and the entertainment industry to use their
powerful platform to show the better side of humanity.
Before a star-studded audience and next to a long-time
friend, actor Sidney Poitier, the 87-year-old Belafonte received
the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award, an honorary Oscar from the
Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for his lifelong
fight for civil rights and humanitarian causes.
Honorary Oscars were also bestowed upon three prolific
artists and creators who deeply influenced Hollywood: Irish
actress Maureen O'Hara, who appeared on stage at 94, Japanese
animator Hayao Miyazaki, 73, and French screenwriter Jean-Claude
Carriere, 83.
The Academy's Governors Awards gala has become the kick-off
to the film awards season, bringing some of the most powerful
people in Hollywood under the same roof, gathering stars from a
dozen films with potential to win Oscars in February.
"To be rewarded by my peers for my work, human rights, civil
rights, peace, let me put it this way: It powerfully mutes the
enemy's thunder," said Belafonte.
He called artists "the relevant voice of civilization" and
hoped they would help the world "see the better side of who and
what we are as a species".
The Harlem-born Belafonte started out his speech remembering
how Hollywood films like "Tarzan" and "Song of the South"
fostered the racial divide in America and gave him an "early
stimulus to the beginning of my rebellion".
"Today's cultural harvest yields a sweeter fruit," he noted,
pointing to films like the gay love story "Brokeback Mountain"
and Oscar best picture "12 Years a Slave."
"All of this is happening at the dawning of technological
creations that will give artists boundless regions of
possibilities to give us deeper insights into the human
existence," Belafonte added.
Belafonte was perhaps best known as a calypso singer, but as
an actor he starred in ground-breaking films like "Carmen Jones"
and pushed to make films movies from the black perspective.
He also worked alongside Martin Luther King Jr. in the civil
rights movement, fought against AIDS in Africa, volunteered as a
United Nations goodwill ambassador for decades and now works on
gang violence in American cities.
"He has been a warrior on the good side of the battlefield
of social justice," said actress and fellow activist Susan
Sarandon, who presented him with the Oscar.
FIRST OSCAR FOR O'HARA
O'Hara, who still boasts her famous flaming red hair,
received a standing ovation after actors Clint Eastwood and Liam
Neeson presented her with her first Oscar.
She sang the final words of the Irish ballad "Danny Boy" and
thanked three men who helped make her career: actors Charles
Laughton and John Wayne and director John Ford, with whom she
made the classic 1952 film "The Quiet Man" opposite Wayne.
Miyazaki was heralded by American director John Lasseter for
making 11 feature films, like "My Neighbor Totoro," and drawing
the storyboards for every single one.
Miyazaki told the audience he felt lucky "because I have
been able to participate in the last era where we make films
with paper, pencil and film".
Carriere has 139 writing credits to his name, including
those for "Cyrano de Bergerac" and "The Discreet Charm of the
Bourgeoisie." He thanked directors with whom he has worked,
including the late Luis Bunuel and Louis Malle.
"In a way, they are all here tonight," said Carriere.
(Editing by Keiron Henderson)