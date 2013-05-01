May 1 The latest big-screen adaptation of "The
Great Gatsby" gets its world premiere in New York on Wednesday,
kicking off what film director Baz Luhrmann hopes will be a
summer of extravagant Gatsby-inspired parties.
"Is there a book that captures summer in New York more
accurately, more viscerally than 'The Great Gatsby'? I don't
think so," Luhrmann told Reuters ahead of the film's premiere
and May 10 U.S. release date.
Starring Leonardo DiCaprio, and with a soundtrack produced
by rapper Jay-Z, the film has struck promotional partnerships
with clothing retailer Brooks Brothers, jeweler Tiffany & Co.
and Moet & Chandon champagne.
"The idea is that you don't just come see the movie, but
also celebrate that extraordinary book throughout the summer,"
the Australian director said of his version of F. Scott
Fitzgerald's 1920s tale of decadence and illusion.
"There's an intoxication that (protagonist) Jay Gatsby used
to draw all of New York into his glittering parties and his
mysterious gardens."
The film, shot mostly in Australia, was a long time coming.
Its release date was originally set for December 2012 but was
pushed to May, causing speculation as to what was happening
behind the scenes.
Luhrmann, who also directed the 2001 musical "Moulin Rouge,"
said the biggest issue was the unrelenting bad weather that kept
halting production.
"It didn't rain once or twice, it rained five times,"
Luhrmann said. "I got shut down so many times that we had to
reconvene in February (2012). When we reconvened, it rained
again!"
It wasn't just the lousy weather that wreaked havoc on the
schedule. Luhrmann said he got hit by a crane during production
just before Christmas 2011.
"I wasn't going to die, but I had four stitches and a
concussion," he said. "We just had to shut down at that point."
With visual effects also taking longer than anticipated,
Luhrmann felt confident he could still deliver the film in time
for release on Dec. 25, 2012.
Then another glitch occurred. Quentin Tarantino's
slavery-era movie "Django Unchained," also starring DiCaprio,
had the identical release date.
That would have forced the actor to simultaneously promote
two vastly different films during Hollywood's awards season.
Movie studio Warner Bros. ultimately rescheduled
"The Great Gatsby" for a summer release, which Luhrmann said was
a good fit. The movie is also opening the Cannes film festival
on May 15.
"The convincing point for me was that the book is set in the
sweltering summer," said Luhrmann. "All the action takes place
during one summer period."
It's mostly franchise action films playing at theaters this
summer. May alone brings "Iron Man 3," "Fast & Furious 6," "The
Hangover Part III" and "Star Trek Into Darkness."
Luhrmann says he isn't too concerned about the competition.
"Those summer blockbusters? I get it," he said. "Yet what we
are saying with 'Gatsby' is our film shouldn't live or die in
one weekend. We've got to play throughout the entire summer.
It's going to be the summer of Gatsby."
(Reporting By Zorianna Kit in Los Angeles, editing by Jill
Serjeant and Xavier Briand)