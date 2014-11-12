By Piya Sinha-Roy
LOS ANGELES Nov 12 After playing a mixed-race
slave in this year's period film "Belle," British actress Gugu
Mbatha-Raw found herself stepping outside of her comfort zone
entering the glitz and glamour of the contemporary pop music
industry.
Mbatha-Raw plays Noni Jean in the film "Beyond the Lights,"
a glammed-up R&B rising star who bears close resemblance to many
real-life ladies in the pop industry with her sex-filled,
glamorous public image.
But privately, Noni is isolated while at the top of her game
and battles suicidal urges until a young police officer, played
by Nate Parker, rescues her and offers her comfort from the
glaring, invasive lights of fame.
Ahead of "Beyond the Lights" opening in U.S. theaters on
Friday, Mbatha-Raw, 31, spoke to Reuters about the sexualization
of women in the music industry, racial identity and the
challenges of bringing Noni to life.
Q: "Beyond the Lights" resonates closely with the struggles
of many real-life pop stars. What does it aim to explore?
A: A big part of Gina's (Prince-Bythewood, the director)
inspiration to write the piece was the idea of changing the
conversation in the music industry in terms of how women are
groomed into these packaged pop princesses. We've seen numerous,
very public meltdowns in the media of how that sometimes
backfires, and especially when parents become their business
collaborators.
I was just fascinated about that mother-daughter dynamic,
myself (from) a single parent, only child (background), not at
all from that toxic dynamic, but what if? And what's the cost of
fame?
Q: Mental health has been in the spotlight due to some
high-profile breakdowns and deaths. Does the movie warn people
to pay more attention to what's behind the facade of fame?
A: There was definitely an underlying element of a
cautionary tale, be careful what you wish for in terms of fame
and glamour, and the vacuity of it all.
What was so refreshing was the fact that (the director)
shows the underbelly of the music industry. So often we see
these glamorous divas in movies, but you don't often always get
to see the human being beneath it all. For me as an actress, it
was great to have all of those layers in one role - to be able
to do the hair, the makeup, the glamour, but then to be able to
strip it all down.
Q: How did you feel having to wear some of those provocative
outfits and performing raunchy dance moves?
A: I felt supported by the choreography. We built the
character. We built her physicality as well as her dance moves,
and the music. It was all a process of layering all of those
elements together to build Noni.
It was definitely out of my comfort zone. I'm not going to
lie to you, but I definitely felt like that was the commitment
needed for this character. Those dance moves, those videos are
nothing that you wouldn't see if you just went on to YouTube.
It's about point of view, and we've become numb to the
sexualization of women in hip hop.
Q: You played a mixed-race slave in the period drama "Belle"
earlier this year, and there are racial tensions in this film
between Noni and her mother, who is white, in this film. As a
mixed-race actress, what do you find yourself being able to
explore when you play out those racial tensions?
A: "Beyond the Lights" really is not about race. I think
people endow their own cultural experience, but to me it's not a
story about race, it's a love story and it's universal. What is
more interesting, what I do think those projects share, is the
issue of identity. I think that in many ways is a broader term
not just for a racial identity, but also your relationship with
yourself and your acceptance of yourself.
I think both Dido Belle in "Belle" and Noni Jean in "Beyond
the Lights" both struggle with who they really are in the
society they're really in.
