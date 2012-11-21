By Zorianna Kit
LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES Nov 21 Mexican filmmaker Guillermo
del Toro is known for putting a dark twist on super heroes and
children's fantasy, but in "Rise of the Guardians" the producer
brings together holiday heroes for a festive adventure.
"Rise of the Guardians," which will be in theaters on
Friday, is based on award-winning author William Joyce's "The
Guardians of Childhood" books. In the film, traditional
characters such as Santa Claus, Easter Bunny, Tooth Fairy,
Sandman and Jack Frost join forces to save earth's children from
the evil Pitch Black and his band of Nightmares.
In the movie that stars Chris Pine, Alec Baldwin, Jude Law,
Isla Fisher and Hugh Jackman, del Toro, 48, steps back into the
executive producer role after directing dark fantasy "Pan's
Labyrinth" and the "Hellboy" superhero franchise.
He spoke to Reuters about putting his own stamp on beloved
holiday heroes, and why children's films are important to him.
Q: In "Rise of the Guardians," Santa has tattoos, the Easter
Bunny is Australian and the Tooth Fairy is half-human, half
bird. Not the way most of us grew up imagining them, is it?
A: "We didn't want the characters to have the affections
that are given to them in certain cultures. We didn't want to go
with the safe Easter Bunny that is now a marketing tool ... We
wanted them to represent the world and to geographically make
sense. Where would a burrower live, the Outback? The original
incarnation of Santa is almost that of a hunter and wild man. It
comes from the Nordic and Eastern European notions so we thought
it would be great to make him Slavic."
Q: The film is about addressing fear, which is always a
challenging lesson for parents to teach their children. Why make
this the central theme?
A: "In order to address fear, parents always end up
tiptoeing around the subject. Shielding our kids is not the way
to go, but you also don't want to send them out unprepared
without a healthy sense of self. I thought the movie was a great
analogy to many things. It's a great metaphor for kids to
interpret the world."
Q: What attracts you to the children's genre?
A: "Some of my favorite authors in literature are guys that
are great portrayers of childhood, but not necessarily childish
- Mark Twain, Charles Dickens, Roald Dahl. And my movies like
'Hellboy' and 'Hellboy 2' are about misfits coming together.
Same with my Spanish movie 'The Devil's Backbone.' So this movie
is thematically very much within what I like to do.
"I think that for good or for bad, we spend the rest of our
lives dealing with our first 13 years of life, trying to remedy
or be lifted by whatever tools we were given when we were kids.
Those first years are when we, as adults, sculpt the character
of our kids ... In r eality, life puts kids in our lives for us
to learn from them. There is no braver soul in the world than a
kid."
Q: Which "Guardian" do you identify with the most?
A: "I identify with North (Santa Claus). I have the greatest
blessing in my life, which is the capacity to remain a child in
the way I like to see the world. Like every artist, I have
turmoil and I suffer. But ultimately I am able to find magic in
the world. When North declares those principles, when he says 'I
feel it in my belly,' it's very much something I identify
completely with."
Q: Can we expect to see more of this band of heroes in
future films?
A: "Obviously the possibility of telling another tale is
completely dependent on the studio. But Bill Joyce has written
many books on the characters and we are on board to create more
and more adventures for them. We've been talking about some
storylines. I am eager to tell everyone the story of North."
Q: You recently finished shooting sci-fi adventure "Pacific
Rim," due in theaters in 2013, which is your first directing
venture since 2008's "Hellboy II: The Golden Army." Why the
break?
A: "I went to New Zealand to direct 'The Hobbit' and I was
there for two years. I co-wrote the script, and at the end of
the process there was a moment of decision where I really wanted
to pursue something else and not keep waiting ('The Hobbit'
production was delayed due to movie studio MGM's financial
troubles).
"Then I spent over a year trying to get a movie called
'Mountains of Madness' off the ground. That didn't happen. Next
it took another two years to get 'Pacific Rim' to the screen.
But in the meantime, I co-wrote three novels, produced three
movies and wrote a TV series. It's been a very busy five years."
