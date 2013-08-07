By Zorianna Kit
| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES Aug 7 After five decades of playing
iconic characters - swinging a whip as Indiana Jones, saving
Luke Skywalker as Han Solo, escaping from prison as a fugitive -
Harrison Ford shows no signs of slowing down.
Ford, 71, has had an active year. After starring in the
Jackie Robinson biopic "42" this spring, the actor now plays a
tech billionaire in the thriller "Paranoia," due out Friday.
The actor will also star in the big-screen adaptation of
Orson Scott Card's novel "Ender's Game," and rumors persist that
he may be back as Han Solo in J.J. Abrams' new "Star Wars"
reboot.
Ford spoke to Reuters about his film projects, his love of
flying and why social media is just not his thing.
Q: At this point in your career, you've probably played just
about every type of role. What drew you to "Paranoia" and what
keeps you going?
A: This was a character that I hadn't played before and I
enjoy working. I'm not good at sitting still. For me it's the
intellectual exercise. The real fun comes in solving problems -
massaging a line into shape, making the rhythm of a scene work,
getting the right blocking so it feels natural and easy. When I
don't get to do it, I feel kind of edgy.
Q: You might be participating in the new "Star Wars" film.
Will it be an original movie?
A: I'll let you be the judge of that. Whether I'm involved
or not, I'll make judgments about it if I'm involved. I'll try
to do the best job I can. Certainly there are people that are
interested in seeing what J.J. Abrams, out of his experience and
understanding, might bring to the table.
Q: Are you?
A: Maybe.
Q: If you were simply a fan of the franchise, a viewer of
the films, would you like to see Harrison Ford back?
A: I'm not simply a viewer. I'm not. I work here. I know how
the sausage is made.
Q: In November, you star in "Ender's Game." Your character
mentors a child who is training to be a military specialist and
fight future alien invasions. Were you familiar with the book?
A: I was unaware of the book until the script came along and
I was asked to be involved. The book was written 28 years ago
and is remarkably pressing in terms of the things that are part
of modern warfare. Also the questions of moral responsibility
for military leadership, the questions involving young people in
warfare, manipulating children possibly for the good of mankind
- that's pretty heady stuff.
Q: Do you have any thoughts about those things as they
relate to today's world news?
A: I'm real interested in what's going on in the world. I
have personal feelings and opinions, but it's not the opinions
that drive my participation. I participate in things because I
have an emotional recognition in the scenes that I'm reading
about that's beyond subject and is about human behavior.
Q: You're a pilot. What do you love about flying?
A: Challenge. Freedom. Responsibility. I'm always learning a
new airplane and a new situation. I enjoy perfecting and
maintaining those skills. It's just something different to my
day job and I love being up in the air and seeing the world in
three dimensions. It's a different kind of perspective. I love
flying out in the backcountry, in the desert, in nature. It
really refreshes me.
Q: Do you engage in social media at all?
A: No, I don't want to put myself out there that way. I also
don't want to be distracted from my real life. I don't want to
have a virtual life. I want to invest in my actual life.
