LOS ANGELES, March 25 Two original "Harry
Potter" book illustrations, Winston Churchill's resignation
letter, a dress worn by Princess Diana and documents signed by
Adolf Hitler are just some of the eclectic items put on the
block by auction house Nate D. Sanders.
The sale features more than 600 lots and buyers can bid
online until March 27.
The "Harry Potter" illustrations by British artist Cliff
Wright were used as the covers for the second and third
installments of J.K. Rowling's seven-book series that has become
one of the best-selling books worldwide.
Wright's artwork for 1998's "Harry Potter and the Chamber of
Secrets" features Harry and his friend Ron Weasley in Weasley's
flying Ford Anglia car. For 1999's "Harry Potter and the
Prisoner of Azkaban," Wright illustrated Harry riding the
mythical Hippogriff creature named Buckbeak.
Bidding for the "Prisoner of Azkaban" cover begins at
$12,500, and the "Chamber of Secrets" cover starts at $20,000
and is expected to reach $30,000.
A white chiffon and silk dress designed by British designer
Zandra Rhodes that was famously worn by the late Princess Diana
to a 1987 London benefit is also up for bids starting at
$55,000. The dress, which is embellished with pink crystals and
pearl beading, is expected to fetch $85,000.
Also on the block is a personally signed letter from Winston
Churchill resigning his position as British prime minister.
Churchill, who served a second term as prime minister from
October 1951 to April 1955, wrote a two-page letter to
Conservative party politician John Harvey on April 6, 1955,
stepping down from office, after suffering a series of strokes.
Bidding for the letter will start at $10,000.
Hilter's hand-written and signed Vienna police documents
from 1909 will start bidding at $30,000. The documents were a
form of residency registration after Hitler changed his address
in August 1909, and he listed himself as a writer. The documents
precede his rise to leader of Germany in 1933.
Last month, signed copies of Hitler's Nazi manifesto "Mein
Kampf" were sold by Nate D. Sanders for $64,850.
