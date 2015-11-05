By Piya Sinha-Roy
LOS ANGELES Nov 5 From the Queen of England, a
tough chief detective and a handful of ruthless secret agents,
Britain's Dame Helen Mirren has never been a woman to be messed
with - on or off screen.
Now the Oscar-winning actress plays one Hollywood's
notorious gossips columnist Hedda Hopper in drama "Trumbo," out
in U.S. theaters on Friday. The film focuses on the 1947
Hollywood Blacklist, where ten screenwriters and directors
including Dalton Trumbo (played by Bryan Cranston) were shunned
and in a few cases, jailed, for their associations with the
Communist party.
Mirren, 70, talked to Reuters about Hopper and how women in
Hollywood need to be less polite.
Q: What drew you to Hedda Hopper?
A: I thought that power and that voracity and that meanness
and the shamelessness of it - there are female journalists to
this day who display similar sort of spirit. There's a certain
kind of woman who goes a certain kind of route in journalism.
Q: She's really the villain of this story, bringing the mob
mentality against Hollywood's communists. How did you understand
her motivation?
A: Hedda was right in the center of the mass of the vast
majority of American thinking. She wasn't an anomaly or a cult,
she wasn't the Tea Party or a side issue, she was right where
people were, coming out of the Second World War, and she
understood her public very well.
Q: But then she used her power to manipulate?
A: She absolutely felt she was being patriotic, as John
Wayne did.
Q: You've often been outspoken on the role of women. Is
there a shift happening now for women in film?
A: I've said it ever since I was 25 - look to change the
role of women in life, and as night follows day in my
profession, on television, in theater, on film, the roles for
women will change, and that's absolutely happened. Finally, it's
taken a long time.
I think writers are just beginning to catch up, and I've
always said, it's easy to write a woman's role. Just write a
man's role with a woman's name, and of course they're doing that
now, finally.
Q: What were your thoughts on Jennifer Lawrence's essay on
the gender wage gap in Hollywood and how women should be
confident to ask for more?
A: I thought it was fabulous. I loved it, it was very
personal and she's right. We are too polite as women.
