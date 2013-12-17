NEW YORK Dec 17 Joaquin Phoenix knew he had to
star in Spike Jonze's latest film "Her," an unconventional
romance that explores ideas about intimacy, isolation,
relationships and technology, because it wasn't a typical love
story.
Phoenix's depressed writer character finds love in the film,
set in a futuristic Los Angeles, but the object of his affection
isn't a co-worker or the girl next door. It's an intuitive,
voice-controlled, computer operating system named Samantha.
"I thought it was really interesting and unique, that there
was this great emotional center you could grab onto, that it
wasn't too esoteric," Phoenix told Reuters ahead of the film's
opening in U.S. theaters on Wednesday.
"There are these great big ideas and themes to explore but
it felt totally accessible."
Phoenix, a triple Oscar nominee for his roles in
"Gladiator," "The Master" and "Walk The Line," which also earned
him a best actor Golden Globe in 2006, plays Theodore Twombly, a
writer for BeautifulHandwrittenLetters.com.
By day he dictates affectionate letters that are transcribed
by a computer into "handwritten" notes for clients to their
loved ones. In the evening he plays a large video game alone in
his high-rise, sparsely furnished apartment.
The National Board of Review named "Her" best picture of
2013, calling it "an outstanding achievement that is sure to
become a new classic," and awarded Jonze its best director
award.
Phoenix, 39, nabbed his fourth Golden Globe nomination for
his role in "Her," while the film won Globe nominations for best
picture in a comedy or musical and best screenplay.
"In a tender about-face from his fearsome performance in
'The Master,' Phoenix here is enchantingly open, vulnerable,
sweet-natured and yearning for emotional completion," The
Hollywood Reporter said about his performance.
The New York Post praised Jonze, who wrote the screenplay
and is known for pushing cinematic boundaries since his
off-the-wall 1999 film "Being John Malkovich."
"Jonze seems to be heading for a far quirkier ending than
the one he actually delivers, but he does tap into the zeitgeist
with his unlikely romantic fable," it said.
LOVE IN THE VIRTUAL WORLD
Theodore is lonely, sad and in the throes of a painful
divorce from his wife, a neuroscientist played by Oscar-nominee
Rooney Mara until he falls for Samantha, voiced by actress
Scarlett Johansson.
"I think, honestly, it was more difficult what she had to do
in some ways," Phoenix said about Johansson.
The actress is never seen on screen and conveys Samantha's
wit, intelligence and a range of emotions through her deep,
throaty voice.
"As an actor, I think it is always nice to have access to
tangible things. I love wardrobe and I love props and I love the
environment I am going to be in, and to just be in a recording
booth and to try to generate that emotion is very difficult. She
had the hardest job," he added.
As their relationship evolves, so does Samantha. She
organizes Theodore's emails, jokes and empathizes with him,
composes music, and collates the letters he has written for his
clients and submits them to a publisher to be released as a
book.
Before long Theodore is smitten with the disembodied
Samantha, whom he connects and communicates with through an
earpiece, taking her on a mountain holiday, to the beach and on
a double date with another couple.
Samantha even convinces Theodore to meet with a surrogate
who can provide the physical aspects of the relationship that
she can't.
Olivia Wilde, on screen in this year's Formula One racing
film "Rush," makes an appearance as a blind date for Theodore.
The film also reunites four-time Oscar nominee Amy Adams with
Phoenix. They two worked together in "The Master."
Adams plays Theodore's best friend Amy, a woman who is
going through her own marital breakup and can sympathize with
his predicament and his dependence on technology.
"I loved the relationships Spike developed in the movie and
how each of them was so specific," said Adams. "It was a story
that was so much bigger than a love story. It was just a story
about the human experience."
