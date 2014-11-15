By Alicia Avila and Colin Sims
| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES Nov 15 Hilary Swank has carved out
a career with original roles in Hollywood, like a transgender
man in "Boys Don't Cry" and an ambitious boxer in "Million
Dollar Baby," receiving two Oscars for best actress for her
derring-do.
Now the 40-year-old actress turns the female stereotype of
the western genre on its head in "The Homesman," directed and
co-written by fellow Oscar-winning actor Tommy Lee Jones, also
her co-star.
"All westerns are really told from a male standpoint, and
usually it has something to do with revenge, and usually the
women in it are prostitutes or some kind of lesser role," Swank
told Reuters ahead of the film's release in U.S. theaters this
weekend.
"So I think that this movie really is a feminist movie in so
many ways and telling a story in a certain time about kind of
our foremothers, really."
The film follows the journey of independent-minded Mary Bee
Cuddy, who volunteers to transport three women driven insane by
the hardships of pioneer life, across the country to a waiting
minister who has agreed to shelter them.
A self-sufficient pioneer, she employs the aging drifter
George Briggs, played by Jones, to assist her along the perilous
trip across the harsh expanses of the frontier before the Civil
War.
The New York Times called "The Homesman" "both a captivating
western and a meticulous, devastating feminist critique of the
genre."
Jones, 68, said a friend sent him the original novel by
Glendon Swarthout and he found the kind of material needed to
make his second feature after his directing debut in 2005's "The
Three Burials of Melquiades Estrada."
"I certainly thought there was a good movie in there because
it would give us a chance to make a screenplay that had some
originality to it," said the native Texan who won a best
supporting actor Oscar in 1994 for "The Fugitive."
"The Homesman" may be the only western among this year's
critically acclaimed films, but it is also one of the few
serving up a meaty lead to a female, along with Reese
Witherspoon's role as a woman on a months-long trek in search of
herself in the upcoming drama "Wild."
"Being a hero and being a good person transcends gender,"
said Swank "It's not for any certain gender or any certain
person. Anyone can be that."
(Writing by Mary Milliken; Editing by Piya Sinha-Roy and Diane
Craft)