By Mary Milliken
| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES May 7 If Reese Witherspoon showed
she can go raw and unglamorous in the drama "Wild," in her new
comedy, the actress dons sensible shoes and big underwear to
play the uptight cop to Sofia Vergara's voluptuous widow in
teetering heels.
"Hot Pursuit," opening Friday in U.S. and Canadian theaters,
is a buddy comedy by women, about women, and mostly for women,
and it started when Witherspoon - wearing her producer's hat -
saw the potential of a comic pairing with Vergara.
"She's very fresh," said Witherspoon of the star of ABC
television hit "Modern Family." "I think she is one of the great
comedy voices out there representing a whole other side of women
and comedy."
One a short, blond and blue-eyed American, the other a tall,
curvaceous Colombian, together they set out to create an even
odder couple of characters.
Officer Cooper is in charge of protecting Daniella Riva, a
mobster's trophy wife turned widow, as they are chased by
corrupt cops and drug cartel henchmen through Texas. They are at
odds most of the time, tumbling through scenes of physical
comedy, such as Cooper's inadvertent snorting of cocaine.
"I love when there are two completely polar opposite people
coming together having to figure out how to get out of a
situation," said director Anne Fletcher, noting that Witherspoon
and Vergara had chemistry "ten-fold."
While some critics have praised the Witherspoon-Vergara
combination, most have panned the film and its gags, calling it
a pale imitation of the successful female buddy comedy "The
Heat."
Nevertheless, the $35 million film from New Line, MGM and
Witherspoon's company Pacific Standard could benefit from
interest from female moviegoers and earn $18 million in its
opening weekend.
Witherspoon, winner of an Oscar for best actress, made her
mark in comedy early in her career as teen overachiever Tracy
Flick in "Election" and sorority queen Elle Woods in "Legally
Blonde."
Through Pacific Standard, she aims to create more films and
roles for women, such as "Wild," which earned her a second Oscar
nomination.
"I think we are continuing the path of 'The Heat' and
'Bridesmaids' and it's a great time to be a woman in comedy,"
said Witherspoon.
Vergara said she is grateful to Witherspoon for the
opportunity but could not help delighting in her co-star's
"ridiculous" Spanish in the movie.
"I wanted her to suffer and struggle ... so she knows what I
go through in every scene of my life," said Vergara.
(Reporting by Mary Milliken; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)