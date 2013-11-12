By Piya Sinha-Roy
| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES Nov 12 One teenage girl and her bow
and arrow become a mighty symbol for revolution in "The Hunger
Games: Catching Fire," as Hollywood's reigning young adult
franchise goes deeper and darker to explore the impact of
violence on a community.
"Catching Fire," out in theaters on Nov. 22, is based on the
second novel in the "Hunger Games" trilogy by author Suzanne
Collins, set in the dystopian futuristic society of Panem, where
the government forces 24 children to annually fight to the death
in a live televised event.
In the new film, heroine Katniss Everdeen, played by
Jennifer Lawrence, and her partner Peeta Mellark have returned
victorious from the Hunger Games, viewed by the public as
star-crossed young lovers who finally get their happy ending.
But the much harsher reality sees both dealing with residual
trauma from the brutality they suffered and were forced to
inflict in the first games.
As the annual Hunger Games once again comes around, Katniss
and Peeta find themselves back in the arena, their worst
nightmare. But this time, their heroic actions from the first
games have set off a underground movement for revolution.
"This is the next step of Katniss' heroism and the next part
of her journey to finding out who is she really going to be,"
said Lawrence, one of Hollywood's hottest stars after winning
the Oscar for best actress this year.
"Is she going to stand up and lead this rebellion? Is she
going to run away or is she going to fight? Everything is on a
much bigger scale in this movie, the stakes are much higher."
The success of 2012's "The Hunger Games," which made nearly
$700 million at the worldwide box office, has ushered in a new
era of dark and dystopian young adult films featuring teenage
leads who become beacons for hope, such as Ender Wiggin in last
month's "Ender's Game" or Tris Prior in next year's "Divergent."
Early reviews for "Catching Fire" were positive and critics
praised it for being quite faithful to the original book.
While the violence is brutal in both "The Hunger Games" and
"Catching Fire," the deep mental and emotional scars left with
Katniss and Peeta were important in order to humanize the true
impact of war and killing a person, said Josh Hutcherson, who
plays Peeta.
"With today's world, you have characters in movies that are
killing people all the time, no big deal, and it kind of
desensitizes us to it. But this movie, it's so hard for these
characters to do what they do," he said.
A RESONANT REVOLUTION
"The Hunger Games" set the tone for the dark themes as
children kill each other, but in "Catching Fire," larger issues
of social discord come to the forefront, something that director
Francis Lawrence said resonates with today's society.
"Suzanne Collins has written these stories that are really
about something important. And somehow they've transcended and
become a really commercial, pop cultural thing," said the
director.
"Whether you look at the treatment of celebrities and the
media now, or you're looking at civil war in Syria and what's
going on with the government and rebels, it's a very topical
subject."
While "The Hunger Games" was about Katniss' sole purpose to
fight for her own survival armed with her bow and arrow, in
"Catching Fire," she finds herself unknowingly become a fighter
and beacon for a much bigger cause, something that doesn't
escape the notice of Panem's dictatorial President Snow.
As Peeta and Katniss prepare once again to enter the Hunger
Games, they find a growing network rally around them, from the
residents of their coal-mining hometown of District 12 to
costume designer Cinna (Lenny Kravitz), hired by the Capitol to
dress them, making a statement through their outfits.
"(Cinna) is putting himself on the line completely there. It
was really about him standing up for his beliefs and not
worrying about the consequences," Kravitz said.
As war and revolution take over in "Catching Fire," veteran
actor Donald Sutherland, who plays the ruthless and manipulative
President Snow, hopes the film's message that society needs to
change spreads, especially to its younger audience.
"I asked to be a part of (the film) because I believe that
it could catalyze and energize a movement. That it could create
a revolution," the actor said.
