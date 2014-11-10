* Film series aimed at teenage girls takes dark turn
By Michael Roddy
LONDON, Nov 11 Hooded people are shot dead in
"The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1", third in the dystopian
fantasy films aimed at teenage girls that had its world premiere
on Monday, but star Jennifer Lawrence does not think the darker
plot will lose viewers.
The tribute "Hunger Games" gladiatorial contests to the
death that made Lawrence's character, the archer Katniss
Everdeen, a symbol of female empowerment, are over and the
action moves underground to a previously unknown District 13,
run by a President Alma Coin played by Julianne Moore.
She is planning all-out war against the oligarch President
Coriolanus Snow, played by Donald Sutherland, who runs the
Capitol which rules over "Panem" and forces elite young people
to fight every year in the televised tribute games meant to keep
the population amused - and in check.
Asked if she thought the young audience might be overwhelmed
by the darkness of the new film, in which the Capitol broadcasts
a propaganda video showing hooded victims being shot, Lawrence
said, "Well, you know, we're continuing Katniss's journey.
"It's not really about picking up with the games anymore,
we're moving into a real war between District 13 and the Capitol
so things are naturally getting darker storywise, visually,
because we're underground a lot in District 13. We're following
her journey," she told a news conference.
The Hunger Games movies, based on the bestselling books by
Suzanne Collins, have so far grossed $1.6 billion worldwide.
Director Francis Lawrence said the films were true to the
books, and fans wanted it that way.
"I think quite honestly that part of the reason the kids
have responded the way they do to these books and these movies
is that they're not being spoken down to, and they're being
treated like adults," he said.
"We're being as honest as we can and I think quite honestly
they can smell it when they're being spoken down to and I have
no interest in doing that."
Sutherland, whose white-bearded character President Snow
looks every bit the benevolent grandfather, but is the
incarnation of evil, said he hoped that if nothing else the
films would inspire young people to take power through the
voting booth and rid the world of people like Snow.
"The character that I play is an oligarch that exists
particularly in the United States but worldwide, certainly in
the Western world and that needs to be...brought to account," he
said.
