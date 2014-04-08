By Piya Sinha-Roy
| LOS ANGELES, April 8
LOS ANGELES, April 8 Bollywood films often
capture the color and beauty of Indian culture through
high-profile stars and big-budget blockbusters, but a group of
filmmakers is attempting to show a different side of India's
people through smaller, independent fare.
The Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles, commencing on
Tuesday, is bringing the movies made outside of the Bollywood
studio system to Hollywood. The six-day event will showcase 33
feature films, documentaries and short films from filmmakers
across nine countries, all exploring Indian stories.
Kicking off the festival is "Sold," a gritty drama by
director Jeffrey D. Brown, about a 13-year-old girl sold into
prostitution in India.
Brown said he wanted the film to be a call to action
globally for people to take a stand against child prostitution
and slavery, which as of 2013, involved 115 million around the
world, according to the United Nations.
"The film is an intense situation especially when you
realize it's a light version of the reality of one girl's story
that represents literally millions," Brown said.
"Sold," starring young actress Niyar Saikia, who turned 13
while filming, explores the harsh, terrible reality of child
prostitution in India, but with a pinch of song-and-dance to
"get the audience through" the dark themes, Brown said.
"The reality of India is so intense that you need to escape.
Even the reality of my film, it's one of the most intense
realities on the planet, and so there are moments of tenderness,
there are moments when everyone breaks into dance," he said.
Such a playbook is also shared with the estimated $7.8
billion Bollywood film industry, which often squeezes action,
drama, comedy, romance, music and dance into three hours.
Brown, who won an Oscar in 1986 for best short live-action
film, said India is experiencing a "golden age" as filmmakers
from the subcontinent breakout into the wider film industry.
"It's a new wave of Indian cinema," he said. "This is really
mainstream, global cinema. It's not art house exclusively."
The new wave of Indian cinema could be pinpointed to the
success of British director Danny Boyle's 2008 film "Slumdog
Millionaire," Brown said. The film won eight Oscars including
best picture, and made $377 million at the worldwide box office.
'SUNDANCE OF INDIAN CINEMA'
The Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles aims to be "the
Sundance of Indian cinema" according to festival director
Jasmine Jaisinghani, with films that contrast Bollywood's often
glamorized escapism with vivid realism.
Those include "Liar's Dice," about a rural village woman who
sets off to find her missing husband. The film premiered at the
Sundance Film Festival in Utah in January, the largest gathering
for the independent film community in the United States.
"Siddharth" explores a similar fate, where a father and
mother go in search of their 12-year-old son who disappears
after leaving home to find work in Delhi.
"Bombay Talkies" is an anthology of short films from four
celebrated Indian directors, exploring love stories of ordinary
people. "The Auction House: A Tale of Two Brothers" is a
documentary of two Kolkata brothers who own one of the oldest
auction houses in the city.
"A lot of our filmmakers are interested in telling stories
of people that are not represented," Jaisinghani said.
"The films we curate are dealing with touching on various
aspects and concerns of the filmmaker's own society."
Juxtaposing the grittiness of "Sold" is the festival's
closing night film "Jadoo" by British director Amit Gupta, a
light-hearted comedy about a British-Indian family, and two
food-loving brothers torn apart over the sale of a recipe.
Set in Leicester, a city in the East Midlands of England,
Gupta mined his own experiences of growing up in a family-run
restaurant to tell "a simple story" about family and cuisine.
"I wanted to make something where the conversation about the
film was about the characters and the story and nothing else. I
didn't want it to be an issue film, because I feel it's more
subversive to do that," Gupta said.
"Jadoo," starring Amara Karan as the daughter trying to
repair the rift between her father and her uncle, works as both
a glimpse into the British-Indian community of Leicester, and
the bigger theme of family feuds and culinary traditions, which
the director believes will resonate with a larger audience.
"A story of two brothers falling out and being stubborn, and
food being essential to family life, is something that I think
has connected it with international audiences," Gupta said.
(Editing by Eric Kelsey and Lisa Shumaker)