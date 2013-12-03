By Mary Milliken
prolific filmmaking pair Joel and Ethan Coen to create their own
movie conundrum, and engineer (or maybe luck) their way out of
it.
For their new film, "Inside Llewyn Davis," the brothers Coen
painted themselves into this corner: They needed an actor for
the title role of a struggling folk singer in the early 1960s
who could carry an entire movie, be in every scene, convince the
audience he was a musician and play songs live in their entirety
multiple times.
"We thought the movie might have been unmakeable," said Joel
Coen in a recent interview with his younger brother by his side.
"That person just might not exist. Oscar coming in, that was a
big thing."
Oscar Isaac, 33, a Guatemala-born, Miami-raised actor and
musician trained at the Juilliard School, turned out to be the
ticket. "Inside Llewyn Davis," from CBS Corp's CBS
Films, opens in U.S. theaters on Friday.
Isaac, best known for his supporting role in the 2011 drama
"Drive," thought he was a long shot for what would be his first
lead role, but he nevertheless "obsessed" about learning the
folk singing and guitar style of the day, even as weeks went by
without word from the Coens after his first audition.
Then there was a stroke of luck before a second audition: He
met a guitar player who had played with Dave Van Ronk, the folk
singer upon whom Llewyn Davis is based, and who lived above the
Gaslight bar in New York's Greenwich Village, featured in the
film. He taught him "Travis picking," a widely used pattern in
popular music invented by Merle Travis.
Et voila, the Coens found their somewhat obscure
actor-musician to anchor their film and around whom they could
arrange an ensemble cast populated by big names like Justin
Timberlake and Carey Mulligan as a folk-singing duet, and John
Goodman as a drug-addled jazz musician.
Award-winning music producer T. Bone Burnett honed Isaac's
musical abilities, telling him, "Play it like you play to
yourself on your couch." Every song, bar one, was filmed live.
"I felt ready because I wasn't thinking at all what it would
look like or what it would be perceived as," Isaac said. "Of
course, I could be the one guy to (expletive) up a Coen movie. I
definitely knew that was a possibility. But I didn't let myself
go there."
AWARDS? 'WE'LL TAKE 'EM'
If the search for Llewyn Davis was unique, so was the
premise of the film. Then again, the Coen brothers, makers of
the farcical "Fargo," the cult favorite "The Big Lebowski" and
best picture Oscar winner "No County for Old Men," are not known
for bending to convention.
Llewyn Davis is a talented folk singer who toils in the
pre-Bob Dylan days of the Greenwich Village music scene,
obsessed with being authentic but unable to eke out a living
after his musical partner dies. He relies on friends who lend
him their couches, but tests their patience with his difficult
character.
The Coens said they were fascinated with the memoir written
by Van Ronk, "The Mayor of MacDougal Street," which chronicled
his role in the acoustic folk revival of the late 1950s and
early 1960s in the Village. Van Ronk died in 2002.
When the Coens are asked if they just wanted to tell a story
about a place and a time that interested them, Ethan, 56,
responds with a simple, "Uh huh." He and Joel, 59, are big fans
of fellow Minnesotan Dylan and listened to the folk-revival
music that influenced Dylan before he lit up the music world.
"You want to tell a story about somebody who is not
successful, but very good at what they do," said Joel. "So the
story becomes: Why is it that they are not successful? It is a
question you want to raise, but not answer."
The Coens' record over three decades, since their debut
film, "Blood Simple," attests to knowing how to make success out
of the obscure, offbeat and quirky premises.
Of their last four films, three have been nominated for best
picture Oscars, including the 2010 box-office hit and western
remake "True Grit" and the 2009 dark comedy "A Serious Man."
In what may be a harbinger of Oscar nominations to come,
"Inside Llewyn Davis" won the best film honor from the Gotham
Independent Awards, sponsored by the Independent Filmmaker
Project, in New York on Monday.
Awards, as it happens, matter to the Coens.
"Well you know, we'll take 'em," said Ethan. "They're good.
What are they? They help publicize the movie, and that is what
they are there for. It is a fine line celebrating versus
publicizing. We ignore that line."
As for Isaac, he's happy he's been able to marry the two
things he loves "more than anything, which is music and Coen
brothers movies."
He says that filmmakers who are just now figuring out his
dual acting-musical talent may be "a little too late."
"I am interested in maybe trying some different things,
maybe playing a character that is chronically unmusical," Isaac
said.