Actress Amy
Poehler often plays upbeat characters, but the comedian brims
with pep in Pixar's animated film "Inside Out" as Joy, an
emotion living inside an 11-year-old girl named Riley.
When Riley moves to a new city, Joy teams up with Sadness to
boost Riley's well-being.
Ahead of the film's Friday debut, Poehler, 43, said "Inside
Out" let her cultivate her comedic talent. Below are interview
excerpts.
Q: How did you develop a character out of an abstract idea?
A: When you're doing any kind of comedic performance, you
have to figure out what are the rules of this character? Joy has
very specific rules: Keep going, stay positive, stay in the
moment, don't overthink it. She does that because she has fear
that things are going to turn sad. It was fun to play a
character that had an arc. Suddenly Joy's crying halfway through
the movie.
Pixar does a great job in always not condescending to their
audience. They don't make "kids movies." I love their brave
attempt to go in, when a lot of movies these days are about
external disasters and fabricated bad guys. Pixar decided
we're going to make the setting an 11-year-old girl.
Q: What did you enjoy from the experience?
A: Pixar is the gold standard. It's like any project, though
Does the project come from an authentic place? Is there a
person with a really specific voice at the helm? Are you working
with talented people who like to collaborate? All those boxes
were checked.
Q: What's the connection to Smart Girls, your website and
video series that emphasize women's empowerment?
A: Smart Girls is a sneaky attempt to be an antidote to some
of the other stuff kids are watching. It's just funny, original
content that celebrates that great age in a young girl's life
right before she's been confused by all the wonderful things
puberty has to offer. It's celebrating this person who's just
learning to be herself. As an adult, Smart Girls, for me, is an
attempt to get back to that. "Inside Out" is trying to do that
too.
Q: Is there anything you wish you had been asked?
A: I don't think enough people have asked me if they think I
might be up for a Grammy for the "Bing Bong" song! I'm hoping
that I'll be submitted for Best Live Vocal Performance in an
Animated Film about Personified Emotions.
