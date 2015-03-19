By Piya Sinha-Roy
storyline, Shailene Woodley as "Divergent" heroine Tris Prior is
hell-bent on revenge, battling the ghosts of her past in
"Insurgent," the second film in the young adult sci-fi action
film franchise.
"Insurgent," out in U.S. theaters on Friday, picks up where
the first film in the dystopian series ended, with the genocide
of Tris' parents and the people in her faction after she joins
another community.
Traumatized by the slaughter, Tris sets her mind on killing
the calculating ruler Jeanine, played by Oscar-winning actress
Kate Winslet ("The Reader"), who orchestrated the mass murder.
"She's still struggling with the battles in her memories and
demons and ghosts, that was something I really wanted to play
on. It seemed like it was very dark psychologically," Woodley
said about her character.'
The "Divergent" series follows a post-apocalyptic world that
has been divided into five factions, each defined by character
traits: wisdom, honesty, selflessness, kindness and bravery.
"Insurgent" diverges from the complex layered plot of the
second book by American author Veronica Roth. In the new
narrative, Tris must unlock a mysterious box to access a
protected secret that can stop the war.
The storyline allowed the film's stars such as Woodley to
also take more liberties with their portrayals of the
characters.
"(Tris') psychological perspective from the book was very
different from the movie, and so I did have to go on and create
a Tris on my own," Woodley explained.
"Divergent," the first of four films by LionsGate to
be made from Roth's trilogy, pulled in $288 million worldwide
after its release in March last year. The second film is
expected to make about $60 million in its opening weekend,
slightly more than its predecessor.
While the second book delved into Tris' relationship with
her boyfriend Four, played by British actor Theo James, the film
downplays the romance and puts the spotlight on the brutality of
violence in the name of power.
"It would be inappropriate to have them having tiffs or
canoodling for hours while people are getting executed," said
James.
Miles Teller ("Whiplash") delivers the laughs in the film as
Tris' nemesis Peter with light one-liners echoing the colloquial
playfulness among teens.
"In the first (movie) he became this comedic relief," Teller
said. "I didn't know why they thought Peter was funny, but it's
good to add some levity to it."
(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; editing by Patricia Reaney and
David Gregorio)