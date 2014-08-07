By Piya Sinha-Roy
| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES Aug 7 When director Steven Quale
began researching tornados for a natural disaster film he turned
to YouTube for inspiration from eye witness accounts to convey
the real terror and devastation of twisters.
"Into the Storm," out in U.S. theaters on Friday, starts
with a seemingly average day in the fictional Midwest town of
Silverton that quickly changes when a storm system sweeps
through, bringing the strongest tornadoes ever seen, including a
monster mile-wide twister.
"People are always drawn to what frightens them. They're
fascinated with the power and the destructive energy that
tornadoes or hurricanes or any big natural phenomena have,"
Quale said. "They want to experience that, but they want to
experience it in the safety of a movie theater."
Quale showcases much of the film through the eyes of storm
chasers to recreate the horrifying destruction a tornado
inflicts. Actors worked on set with 100 mile-per-hour (160
km-per-hour) wind machines with debris thrown into them to
replicate the chaos of a tornado and gauge real reactions from
the cast.
"It is something that feels real, you could be there and it
doesn't take you out and suspend disbelief," the director said.
As with many natural disaster films such as 2004's "Day
After Tomorrow," there is also an underlying message of real
life climate change in "Into the Storm" with subtle references
to Hurricanes Katrina and Sandy.
"It's worth investigating and having scientists trying to
figure out if there is a connection (to climate change), because
if the storms continue, we can't survive these types of natural
disasters because they're really taking a toll on the whole
planet," Quale said.
The film produced by Time Warner Inc's Warner Bros
studios, was made on a budget of about $50 million, and is
projected by BoxOffice.com to make $14 million in its U.S.
opening weekend.
"Into the Storm" follows numerous characters from different
backgrounds as they are thrust together in the storm. Gary is a
single father of two teen boys and vice principal at a local
high school. Allison is a scientist tracking storm behavior on
the road but eager to get back to her daughter and Pete is the
documentary filmmaker chasing the "shot of the century" in the
eye of the tornado.
British actor Richard Armitage, best known for his role as
Thorin in "The Hobbit" films, saw his character Gary go through
nightmare scenarios where he is called to save his children, his
school and the people around him as the twisters ravage his
town. The actor called Gary the "reluctant hero" of the film.
"I liked the idea that we could find something by the end of
this single day, that he has emerged as a hero without realizing
it, without knowing it, by instinct alone," Armitage said.
"One hopes one would react the same way given the chance."
(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Patricia Reaney and
Lisa Shumaker)