SHANGHAI, April 30 When superhero film "Iron Man
3" makes its Chinese debut, it will include top Chinese actress
Fan Bingbing and some footage shot inside China - additions
aimed at tapping into the country's lucrative and booming cinema
market.
Co-producer DMG Entertainment, a Chinese firm, and the Walt
Disney-owned Marvel Studios also hope the changes will help ease
the film's way past China's strict censors and the draconian,
and often confusing, rules for Western films.
"There is no law of film in China, and so no specific
standard. The members on the committee censor films totally by
their own judgment," said Zhu Dake, an outspoken Chinese film
critic based in Shanghai.
Every movie in China is censored by the Film Censorship
Committee, made up of 37 members including officials, academics,
film magazine editors and directors. They vet nudity, violence
and politically sensitive scenes.
Western films must in addition meet the committee's
"amendment opinions" to be one of the 34 Hollywood films
permitted in China each year, giving them a shot at a lucrative
market where box office takings grew 30 percent in 2012 to 17.1
billion yuan ($2.77 billion).
The amendments remain unknown and committee members could
not be reached for comment.
Imported films, which raked in over half the box office last
year, have gotten flexible as a result. The latest James Bond
film, "Skyfall", cut several sensitive scenes, while action
thriller "Looper" added Chinese members to the cast.
In "Iron Man 3", which opens on May 1, Robert Downey Jr.
stars as hero Tony Stark, while Ben Kingsley plays the
"Mandarin", a half-Chinese villain - the kind of thing that
could be a red flag for censors. In the Chinese version,
however, the name is translated as "Man Daren", removing the
overtly Chinese connotation.
"Iron Man 2" was also censored before it screened in China
in 2010, with the words for "Russia" and "Russian" left
untranslated in the subtitles and the spoken words muffled.
China and Russia share a close-knit history of socialism and
have recently reaffirmed close political and military ties.
DJANGO SHOWS ARBITRARY DECISIONS
Nothing, though, is guaranteed. "Django Unchained", the
Oscar-winning film from director Quentin Tarantino, known for
his violent tales, was pulled abruptly from Chinese cinemas at
its debut earlier this month.
Distributors cited "technical reasons", but Zhu thinks the
trigger was more political. He said the narrative, which
involves a European outsider stirring rebellion in the pre-Civil
War United States, could have been the issue.
"He is an outside force inciting people to rise up against
slavery, which may be reminiscent of Chinese social reality," he
said.
On April 26, the movie's U.S. distributors said it had
gotten the green light for re-release in May. A Hollywood source
close to the film said additional cuts had been made but
declined to elaborate on what they were.
China's cinema goers do not always appreciate the meddling.
"The Chinese elements added feel abrupt; including Summer
Qing is totally incongruous!" said microblogger "Grapefruit and
Lemon" on China's Twitter-like Weibo, referring to a Chinese
actress who appeared alongside Bruce Willis in "Looper".
Western films aren't the only victims. The Chinese film
"Farewell My Concubine" won the Palme d'Or, the highest prize
awarded at the Cannes Film Festival, in 1993, but was banned in
mainland China for depicting miserable scenes during China's
Cultural Revolution in the 1960s and 1970s.
"Sometimes the suggestions of the censors mean we don't know
whether to laugh or cry," award-winning Chinese director Feng
Xiaogang said at an awards ceremony in 2012. "Would any
Hollywood director have to suffer this?"
The ovrall impact may be broad and long-term. Zhu Dake said
the heavy-handed grip on artistic expression is holding back
China's budding auteurs.
"It's not that Chinese directors lack the talent to make
great movies," he said. "But there's always a sword hanging
there, which could drop at any time."