LOS ANGELES Aug 16 "Iron Man" star Robert
Downey Jr. injured an ankle on the set of the third film in the
superhero franchise, causing delays in production, Marvel
Studios said on Thursday.
Downey, 47, who plays billionaire playboy-turned-superhero
Tony Stark in the "Iron Man" and "Avengers" movies, hurt his
ankle while performing a stunt during filming of "Iron Man 3"
in Wilmington, North Carolina, Marvel Studios said in a
statement.
"There will be a short delay in the production schedule
while he recuperates," Marvel added.
The actor became an unexpected action hero in 2008 when the
first "Iron Man" film made $585 million at the worldwide box
office, followed by "Iron Man 2" two years later, which took
$623 million globally.
"Iron Man 3," due in theaters next year, will reunite Downey
with Gwyneth Paltrow, Don Cheadle and John Favreau, while Ben
Kingsley will play villain The Mandarin.
Downey will also reprise his superhero suit for "The
Avengers 2," which Marvel announced on Thursday will be released
on May 1, 2015.
"The Avengers" scored the biggest box office opening ever in
the U.S. earlier this year, and has grossed $1.5 billion at the
global box office.
Marvel Studios is a unit of Walt Disney Co.