By Naomi O'Leary
ROME Dec 13 A lighthearted Christmas comedy
film that stormed Italian box offices this winter is the vehicle
for an unusual sponsor: a funeral home.
It is a sign of how Italian cinema, traditionally reliant on
public funds that have halved since the 2007-2008 financial
crisis, is seeking different sources of support. And its new
sponsors often want something in return.
In an advertising deal the Rome company proudly describes as
unprecedented, Taffo Funerals paid to be a central plot device
in "The Worst Christmas of my Life", which hinges on a main
character who is mistakenly believed to have died.
The product placement becomes a punch line when the funeral
home manager telephones the hero and soberly intones: "Taffo,
funerals since 1940". The film is the highest-grossing Italian
film this season.
The placement has prompted some hand-wringing in Italy, once
famous for some of the world's greatest works of film and the
home of directors Federico Fellini, Pier Paolo Pasolini,
Vittorio de Sica and Sergio Leone.
"It's certainly not in great taste, but every film has these
advertisements now," said fur-coated Gabriela Rossi, 73, as she
left a Rome cinema after watching the movie. "But I'm not sure
it will work. I don't think that, in a moment of grief, I will
remember the name of a funeral home I saw in a film!"
CALLING THE TUNE
Embedded advertising has long been a fixture in
international cinema. Dutch beer brand Heineken's
sponsorship of the latest James Bond blockbuster sparked concern
among fans that the hero's time-honoured tipple of a martini
"shaken, not stirred" had been replaced.
But in Italy, product placements have become increasingly
prominent since a 50 percent drop in public funding for films in
the past five years, according to the head of Turin's film
funding board, Steve Della Casa.
"Whoever gives money to a film wants to have their say,"
Della Casa told Reuters. "But this is normal. We have had
mafiosi making films, racists, fascists... you can't make films
without money."
In some cases, the product has become the film's raison
d'etre.
The beautiful but often overlooked region of Basilicata
spent 350,000 euros ($455,000) of a European Union Regional
Development Fund to pay for a film, 2010's 'Basilicata Coast to
Coast', to promote itself.
The name of the comedy about a group of musicians on a road
trip stresses Basilicata's selling point as the only Italian
region with coasts on two different seas. It grossed $4.6
million at the box office, a respectable return for Italy,
making it the 16th most successful Italian film that year.
And 'Benvenuti al Sud', a remake of French film 'Bienvenue
chez les Ch'tis' about a post office worker transferred to
Italy's south, became the occasion for the privatised Italian
postal service to introduce viewers to its new ATM card service,
Postamat.
"My friend opened a Postamat account. Now his pension is
paid to the account and he can withdraw it conveniently,"
declares one character in the 2010 film, whose success at
Italian box offices was second only to James Cameron's "Avatar".
CHANGING ITALIAN CINEMA
The demise of Cinecitta film studios, which once gave Rome
the moniker "Hollywood on the Tiber," is seen as symbolic of a
change in Italian cinema. Demonstrators occupied the studios
this year to protest a plan to redevelop the site to include a
theme park and luxury hotel.
While funding remains tight, lighthearted comedies like The
Worst Christmas of my Life that are commercially successful in
the home market are those most favoured by investors, the film's
director Alessandro Genovesi told Reuters.
"In this moment I am obliged to make commercial films that
have big economic returns," Genovesi said. "There is a growing
taste for pure escapism... this has to do with the historic
moment we are living. A moment of suffering, of economic
malaise."
Italian films that do well domestically are quite different
to those that succeed abroad.
Perhaps the most internationally successful Italian film of
recent years, 2008's 'Gomorrah', a mafia tale that won the Grand
Prix at the Cannes Film Festival, in Italy took less than half
the box office receipts of 'Christmas in Rio', the 12th sequel
of the raunchy slapstick "Christmas in" series.
Alessandro Taffo of Taffo Funerals said it was a proud
moment when he heard the name of the family business announced
in his local cinema.
"Funeral homes are often portrayed as incompetent in films.
This was a chance for us to show our business in a good light,"
Taffo told Reuters.
"We are absolutely delighted."