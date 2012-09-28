By Mike Collett-White
| LONDON, Sept 28
LONDON, Sept 28 Christie's will offer 50 items
of James Bond memorabilia over the coming week in a charity sale
that culminates in a live auction next Friday, the 50th
anniversary of the release of the first 007 movie "Dr. No".
The auction, which will raise funds for a range of charities
including UNICEF, is one of a series of events being held around
the world to mark the anniversary of one of the world's
longest-running and most successful film franchises.
Fifty lots will be up for sale, many of them coming from EON
Productions, the company behind the movie series.
Of the total, 40 will be sold online between Sept. 28 and
Oct. 8 and 10 of the star items have been reserved for the live
auction on Oct. 5, "Global James Bond Day", at Christie's
offices in South Kensington in London.
All lots will go on public display there from Saturday until
Oct. 4. Admittance is free.
"I think what we wanted to do was to celebrate the 50th
anniversary in a meaningful way and let people have the
opportunity to buy some of the things in our archive that we
could raise money for charity from," said Michael G. Wilson, who
along with Barbara Broccoli is guardian of the Bond films.
"There's a lot of things ... from 1,000 pounds ($1,600) on
up, really," he told Reuters. "There's plenty of things for a
whole range of collectors."
Among the highlights for him was a one-third scale model of
an Aston Martin DB5 used in the filming of "Skyfall", the next
Bond adventure which hits the screens in October.
The car was used in earlier Bonds and has become closely
associated with the fictional double agent.
"In Skyfall we go back to the old Aston Martin, the DB5, we
bring that out of mothball," Wilson said.
"We used it in the film but we had to make a model of it. We
made an extra model, one third scale ... that was made for the
film and I think that's a pretty unique thing to get."
The model is expected to fetch 30-40,000 pounds, while
another Aston Martin built in 2008 and used in the opening
sequence of the last Bond movie "Quantum of Solace" has a price
tag of 100-150,000 pounds.
There is also a special edition of Bollinger champagne on
offer for 10-15,000 pounds.
"Can you imagine, a champagne that comes out in an edition
of 12 only?" Wilson said.
He added that Bond producers had been working with a number
of charities for some time, although their ties to UNICEF, the
United Nations Children's Fund, were particularly close through
the involvement of former Bond actor Roger Moore.
Among the smaller items being sold are 10 tarot cards used
by Jane Seymour playing the character Solitaire in "Live and Let
Die" and a belt with a golden bullet buckle worn by Christopher
Lee as Scaramanga in "The Man With the Golden Gun".
"With memorabilia offered from every official Bond film ever
made, the auction is sure to appeal to new and established fans
of the famous British spy," said Nicolette Tomkinson, a director
at Christie's.
(Reporting by Mike Collett-White, editing by Paul Casciato)