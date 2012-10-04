* James Bond films celebrate 50 years on Friday
* "Dr. No", starring Sean Connery, premiered in 1962
* Documentary, exhibition, auction, scent launched
* "Everything or Nothing" tells of films' torrid past
By Mike Collett-White
LONDON, Oct 4 As a new documentary shows, the
real story behind the James Bond film franchise is almost as
dramatic as the 007 fantasies themselves, full of twists and
turns, personality clashes, heroes, villains, beautiful women
and narrow escapes.
"Everything or Nothing" is released in theatres on Friday,
branded "Global James Bond Day" to mark 50 years since the world
premiere of "Dr. No" which introduced author Ian Fleming's
suave, sophisticated secret agent to the masses.
An anniversary Blu-ray box set, a swanky charity auction at
Christie's and the new "007" fragrance for men are some of the
ways in which Bond is being celebrated, underlining the lasting
appeal of a character who has been constantly reinvented.
A measure of the fictional spy's popularity in Britain came
during the opening ceremony of the London Olympics, when Bond
actor Daniel Craig and Queen Elizabeth shared a short, comic and
hugely popular scene filmed in Buckingham Palace.
Craig's first two outings on her majesty's secret service
both earned around $600 million at the box office and "Skyfall",
the 23rd official Bond film, hits theatres in a few weeks.
But the new documentary, directed by Stevan Riley and
featuring interviews with five of the six official Bond actors,
underlines how the series was not always so secure.
"We've been through two bankruptcies of the studio, and
we've been through various attacks by competing series so we've
had our ups and downs," said long-time Bond producer Michael G.
Wilson of the franchise's more serious setbacks.
"And of course we've also painted ourselves into a corner a
number of times when you have to jump out of it," he told
Reuters in a telephone interview.
Everything or Nothing director Riley agreed: "Bond always
lives to fight another day and there were many threats," he said
earlier this week at the film's London premiere.
"I mean, how did Bond survive for ... 50 years? Everyone
takes that very much for granted, but there were many obstacles
in the way."
CUBBY AND HARRY
Alongside Fleming, the two most important figures in Bond
movie history were producers Albert "Cubby" Broccoli of the
United States and Canadian Harry Saltzman.
Their shared passion for the character and novels was what
got Bond to the big screen, and after "Dr. No" in 1962 came
"From Russia With Love" in 1963 and "Goldfinger" in 1964.
By that time James Bond was an international cultural
phenomenon, providing audiences with the adrenalin-fuelled
escapism of daring stunts, fast cars, futuristic gadgets,
tailored suits, beautiful women and exotic locations.
Sean Connery, the first Bond, eventually tired of his global
celebrity and had a nagging sense that he was being
short-changed, so after the fifth Bond movie "You Only Live
Twice" the disenchanted star stepped down.
His departure was to be the first of several major casting
choices for the producers that could make or break the series.
George Lazenby was hired for a single film "On Her Majesty's
Secret Service" before Connery returned with "Diamonds Are
Forever" and Roger Moore took over for the next seven films.
Playing the role of 007 was not always easy.
Five Bonds - Connery was notable by his absence - were
interviewed for the documentary, with Lazenby reminiscing about
wild days of womanising and admitting he blew his chance.
At a party Roman Polanski called him "the redundant actor",
and Lazenby joked he went to look the word up in a dictionary.
Pierce Brosnan bluntly recounted the phone call he received
informing him he was sacked, while Craig said he was "knocked
for six" by the negative reaction to his appointment in 2005.
It was during Moore's tenure that Saltzman invested in new
ventures, landing him with huge debts and forcing him to sell
his share in the Bond franchise.
The fact that he sold to United Artists, the Hollywood
studio, and not his long-term partner was a major blow to
Broccoli and the two men fall out.
"I think the Harry and Cubby thing was probably the worst in
a way because they both made this great success and then one of
them got into financial trouble and ... it caused a rift," said
Wilson, who is Broccoli's stepson.
The split meant "The Spy Who Loved Me", released in 1977,
was a major gamble, and its opening sequence, where Bond skis
over a cliff only for his Union Flag parachute to open, was seen
as a metaphor for the high-stakes game Broccoli was playing.
BATTLE OF BONDS
In 1983, a face-off between "Octopussy" starring Moore and
"Never Say Never Again" starring Connery and made by rival
producers became known as the "battle of the Bonds", and again
could have seriously dented Broccoli's franchise.
Kevin McClory, one of the original writers of the
"Thunderball" storyline, had long been a thorn in the side of
the "official" series and took Fleming to court in 1963 some
nine months before the author died.
The six-year gap between "Licence to Kill" and Pierce
Brosnan's 1995 debut "GoldenEye" coincided with the collapse of
Communism and much soul searching among the Bond creators over
how he could be relevant after the Cold War.
The Brosnan "re-boot" proved to be a hit, and with
Broccoli's health deteriorating, he handed over the reins to
Wilson and daughter Barbara who still control the franchise
today. Broccoli died in 1996.
"Well, you know, it's our baby and we feel very, very
protective over the Bond franchise," Broccoli told Reuters.
"It's something our father started over 50 years ago and he had
great passion for it and we have just been carrying the flame."
Brosnan's last outing as Bond was "Die Another Day" in 2002,
and despite its commercial success, there was a sense that its
reliance on special effects, notoriously the invisible car and
tidal wave kite surfing, may have spelled the end.
And when the little-known Craig was introduced as the sixth
official Bond in 2005, much of the British press was in uproar
at a choice they felt was doomed to fail.
He quickly proved his detractors wrong, however, with the
critical and commercial hit "Casino Royale" in 2006.