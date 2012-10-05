LONDON Oct 5 The James Bond film franchise
turns 50 on Friday with the release of a revealing new
documentary about its turbulent past and the first listen of the
new theme tune performed by Adele.
The premiere of the first Bond film, "Dr. No", was held in
London on October 5, 1962 and starred Scottish actor Sean
Connery as the suave and brutal super-spy working for British
intelligence to thwart the plans of an evil megalomaniac.
By the time the third movie in the franchise, "Goldfinger",
hit the screens two years later, Bond was a cultural phenomenon
generating the kind of public excitement more often associated
with British pop group the Beatles.
The character was quickly adopted by the British public and
further afield as the embodiment of sophistication and courage,
and his dress sense, taste in fast cars and beautiful women and
catch phrase "shaken, not stirred" entered mainstream culture.
Not everyone liked Bond. The films have often been dismissed
as sexist for the seemingly endless line of scantily clad women
who fall into bed with Bond, and several have been panned by the
critics.
But Bond's lasting appeal was underlined this summer when
actor Daniel Craig, as 007, and Britain's Queen Elizabeth
appeared together in a short, comic scene at Buckingham Palace
in a highlight of the London Olympics opening ceremony.
Over the last five decades, EON Productions, formed by the
central partnership of Albert "Cubby" Broccoli and Harry
Saltzman, has made 22 Bond movies which have amassed around $5
billion at the global box office.
The 23rd film "Skyfall" gets its royal world premiere in
London later this month and Adele's theme tune for the movie
starring Craig on Her Majesty's secret service hit the airwaves
early on Friday to mixed reviews.
Also released on Friday was "Everything or Nothing", the
documentary directed by Stevan Riley that charts Bond's passage
through studio collapses, personality clashes and the end of the
Cold War which could have spelled disaster for the series.
Instead it has adapted to the modern era with a female
spymaster M, played by Judi Dench, and a tough and serious 007
in the form of Craig.
That constant reinvention has been one of the franchise's
greatest strengths, with six actors playing the role in the
official Bond movies.
Asked what he thought was the key to Bond's survival,
producer Michael G. Wilson, the stepson of Broccoli who now
co-produces the films, said it was down to the source material -
Ian Fleming's novels.
"It comes first of all from Fleming writing a character that
has many aspects, so that when we turned them into film,
different actors could take on different aspects of the
character," he told Reuters.
"And it's really been our great fan base we've kept faith
with over the years and they've kept coming back. It's really
the public that makes it more than anything else."
Also planned for "Global James Bond Day" is a charity
auction at Christie's in London where among the Bond memorabilia
on sale is an Aston Martin car driven in "Quantum of Solace"
valued up to 150,000 pounds ($242,500).
In the United States, events include a film retrospective at
The Museum of Modern Art in New York and a Music of Bond Night
hosted by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in Los
Angeles.
There is also the inevitable marketing drive with an
anniversary Blu-ray box set on sale and even a fragrance for men
called "007".
