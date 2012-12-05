LONDON Dec 5 "Skyfall", the 23rd official James
Bond movie, has become the most successful film in British box
office history, earning 94.3 million pounds ($152 million), its
producers said on Wednesday.
The tally, earned over 40 days, surpasses the previous
record of 94.0 million pounds set by 2009 3D adventure film
"Avatar" over its 11 month run in UK cinemas, although the
figures do not take inflation into account.
Skyfall, which has been well received by critics, stars
Daniel Craig in his third outing as 007, and is directed by Sam
Mendes.
In it Bond and British spymaster M, played by Judi Dench,
are pitted against technological wizard Silva (Javier Bardem)
who is bent on revenge.
"We are very proud of this film and thank everybody,
especially Daniel Craig and Sam Mendes, who have contributed to
its success," said co-producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara
Broccoli in a statement.
Globally, Skyfall has some way to go to match Avatar. It has
earned $870 million in ticket sales around the world, according
to movie tracking site Boxofficemojo.com, compared with Avatar's
record $2.8 billion.
According to the same website, Avatar's adjusted box office
total comes in at 14th in cinema history, with the 1939 classic
"Gone With the Wind" in pole position.