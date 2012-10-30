By Philip Pullella
| VATICAN CITY
VATICAN CITY Oct 30 If anyone thinks the
Vatican newspaper is still a staid broadsheet that publishes
only religious news and harsh papal edicts, consider this: On
Tuesday it ran not one but five articles about the new James
Bond film.
"Skyfall" gets a rave review in l'Osservatore Romano, which
calls it one of the best of the 23 James Bond films made over
the past 50 years.
In the main article, titled "007 License to Cry," the
newspaper says the latest incarnation of the world's most famous
spy is a rather good one because it makes him less of a cliché,
and "more human, capable of being moved and of crying: in a
word, more real".
A second article compares the different actors who have
played James Bond, from the original Sean Connery to the current
Daniel Craig.
In an interview with the newspaper, Craig says he feels
"very different" from the actors who have preceded him in
playing Bond but does concede that Connery is "a point of
reference".
Another article explains why author Ian Fleming chose the
name James Bond for his hero (Fleming wanted an ordinary
sounding name), and the fifth article analyses the various
soundtracks composed for the 23 films.
The Bond splash shows just how much the newspaper has
changed.
Since taking it over in 2007, editor-in-chief Gian Maria
Vian has slowly transformed it from a newspaper critics said
could compete with sleeping pills to one that follows current
events, trends and show business as well as Church business.
Pope Benedict gave Vian a mandate to rejuvenate the
151-year-old mouthpiece of the Holy See when he appointed him.
Other changes have included more articles by women, more
international cover, a reader-friendly layout and typeface.
The newspaper has come a long way from the time its austere
nature led some to call it the "Catholic Pravda," a reference to
the communist party organ in the former Soviet Union.
It's a safe bet that when the second James Bond film, "From
Russia with Love," came out in 1963, the Catholic Church either
ignored it or, more likely, condemned it as it did Federico
Fellini's classic "La Dolce Vita" in 1960.
But James Bond has changed with the times and so has the
Vatican newspaper.
Its influence is disproportionate to its tiny print
circulation of just 15,000, which is smaller than that of some
American university dailies.
An editorial reflecting the Vatican's position on something
quickly reverberates around the world when it is picked up by
the mainstream media.
It gets tens of thousands of hits on its internet site each
day, which it publishes in seven languages, and recently it
started publishing a monthly edition written exclusively by
women.
Speaking of women, the newspaper also praises the character
"M", the female head of MI6 in the latest Bond film.
It says "M," played by Judi Dench, shows the "the fragility
of a woman who hides behind the cold mask of the boss of the
powerful MI6, rendering her less distant and more appealing".
